Real Estate Showdown: A Charlestown Townhouse vs. a Newton Single-Family

It’s amazing what a few miles can do to the market. This month, we compare two spacious homes, each with a butler’s pantry.

LISTING AGENTS: FRANK CELESTE, GIBSON SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY (BOSTON); KYLE KAGAAN, GIBSON SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY (NEWTON)

PHOTOS COURTESY OF GIBSON SOTHEBY’S (BOSTON); COURTESY PHOTOS (NEWTON)

20 Monument Sq., Boston Sale Price: ~$4,000,000 52 Hammondswood Rd., Newton

$3,950,000

44

5,500 square feet

5

5 full, 2 half Asking Price

Days on Market

Size

Bedrooms

Bathrooms $4,000,000

15

6,500 square feet

5

5 full, 1 half

When it comes to hosting, few situations are more inconvenient than not having enough storage and counter space. Thanks to a butler’s pantry, the buyers of this renovated townhouse in Charlestown won’t have to worry about that. Off the kitchen, the space features white Calacatta quartz countertops, a double sink, and abundant cabinetry, providing ample room for party essentials. Those aren’t the home’s only attributes: Overlooking Bunker Hill, the property boasts original 1800s accents and seven fireplaces.

Similarly, this Tudor-style home in the ’burbs offers a wealth of space for entertaining. The kitchen boasts high-end appliances and an ample granite-topped island, and there’s a butler’s pantry featuring glass-doored cabinets and brass hardware to match. Throw in five bedrooms and 1929 architectural details, and it’s no wonder the home—1,000 square feet larger than its Charlestown counterpart—sold in just 15 days.

First published in the print edition of the February 2024 issue with the headline, “A Charlestown Townhouse vs. a Newton Single-Family.”