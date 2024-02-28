On the Market: An East Longmeadow Colonial with a Stately Flagpole

Can this $2.5 million listing break local sales records? If those chandeliers have any say, the answer is a resounding yes.

440 Prospect, East Longmeadow

Price: $2,500,000

Size: 6,046 square feet

Bedrooms: 7

Bathrooms: 5 (4 full, 1 partial)

With the potential to set a sales record in East Longmeadow and Longmeadow for its asking price of $2,500,000, it’s safe to say 440 Prospect in East Longmeadow is indeed a hot prospect. The highest local sale so far—according to MLS PIN—was a residence that went for $1,875,000. But with all of the amenities 440 Prospect is offering, we’d wager it just might have what it takes to be one of the year’s early record-breaking transactions. Here’s why: Not only does this single-family home boast 6,046 square feet of space—complete with seven bedrooms (each containing a custom closet system), five bathrooms (four full, one partial), and six working fireplaces—it has also undergone two major renovations so that every modern amenity is included.

Originally constructed in 1917, the gorgeous Georgian–style dwelling resides on 6.74 acres of professionally landscaped grounds that provide a wealth of tranquility and seclusion. Its sophisticated interiors highlight detailed craftsmanship: For example, as you enter the Hampden County home, a fabulous foyer that features a grand staircase and elegant, intricate moldings welcomes you. The gourmet kitchen includes top-of-the-line, stainless steel appliances—including Wolf, Subzero, U-Line, and Bosch (a fave for serious home chefs)—as well as custom finishes. The dining room design showcases wainscoting, hardwood flooring, and crown molding to add a level of refinement to each meal; the living room exudes opulence as well with its coffered ceilings and French doors.

The primary bedroom, with its impressive dressing room and spacious full bathroom with double vanity/sink and custom-built closet/cabinets, is the ideal spot for enjoying privacy in luxury. There are also two home offices, a wine room, a work room, two two-bay garages, and a total of seven parking spaces. Meanwhile, the exteriors also impress with a landscape full of beautiful views, an enclosed porch, covered patio/deck, gazebo, garden, a heated gunite saltwater pool, spa, and fire pit ideal for entertaining in multiple seasons.

Another highlight? This piece of paradise is perfect for equestrians since horses are permitted on the property.

While the bucolic estate is your own private oasis, 404 Prospect is convenient local transportation, shopping, parks, golf, bike paths, and schools as well as everything the region has to offer. In fact, Boston itself is approximately just an hour and a half drive away.

For more information, contact Nancy Maree, William Pitt / Sotheby’s International Realty, www.williampitt.com.

