Three Art and Design Books for Your Spring Reading List

Inside award-winning landscape architecture, covetable clothing collections, and energetic homes with heart.

The Landscape of Home: In the Country, By the Sea, In the City, by Edmund Hollander, foreword by Bunny Williams, with Judith Nasatir

If you want to learn about landscape architecture, it’s best to turn to the experts, and if Edmund Hollander is on hand to teach you something—even better. As the president of award-winning Hollander Design (one of the only firms chosen for Architectural Digest’s AD100), the author shares a collection of diverse projects ranging from pastoral refuges and seaside retreats to rooftop escapes. Delving into the notable variety of essential elements and components that make up his work, The Landscape of Home details how the impact of natural surroundings can transform a house into a home and inspire memories, whether it’s in the country, on the coast, or in a city. This guide also features maps and images to define each site.

Out 3/12/24, $55, Rizzoli.

The Selby Comes Home: An Interior Design Book for Creative Families, by Todd Selby

Bestselling author, director, and photographer Todd Selby has spent more than 20 years traveling the globe photographing people in their homes. In his three previous books—The Selby Is in Your Place, Edible Selby, and Fashionable Selby—the focus was on a host of unique individuals, but after Selby married and started a family of his own, he turned his lens toward creatively adding children into these surroundings. The result? The Selby Comes Home. It includes 41 artists, designers, makers, and writers in their own colorful spaces, accompanied by their families, roommates, and pets. The book also incorporates the author’s signature questionnaires, playful illustrations, and examples of innovative design and provides a vivid look at embracing personal style while finding the beauty and joy in how we live.

Out 4/16/24, $65, Abrams.

Collecting Fashion, by Alexandra Carl, contributions by Angelo Flaccavento and Dr. Dimitrios Tsivrikos

“What’s old is new” is a phrase often used to describe fashion trends since so much of what was created in the past influences the present day. In Collecting Fashion, clothes enthusiasts obsessed with the industry (and everyone else who finds it intriguing) will have their passion ignited by the sheer magnitude and detail of this insightful survey. It features some of the most significant archival collections from a coveted group of fashion and design influencers’ closets, including Michèle Lamy’s expansive Comme des Garçons archive and Zaha Hadid’s impressive footwear assortment. With a deep dive into the collections’ history, top-tier labels, and hard-to-obtain seasons, this book spans 300 pages and also includes essays from top thinkers and writers offering keen insights to accompany each selection.

Out 4/2/24, $75, Rizzoli.

First published in the print edition of Boston Home’s Spring 2024 issue, with the headline “By the Book.”