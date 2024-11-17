Balancing Style and Family Function in a Wellesley Home

Designer Amanda Reid updates the heart of a 1910 Craftsman-style home to suit a family of five beautifully. "Crafting Elegance: The Art of Balancing Style and Family Function in a Wellesley Home"

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

With the entry flowing directly into the living area of this Wellesley home, it’s the first space that guests see when they arrive; it’s also one of the areas of the house that’s most used by the family. And so, interior designer Amanda Reid was tasked with a tall order: creating a space that exuded elegance while being conducive to family hangouts.

The seating area, furnished with two large sofas, is oriented by the fireplace nestled under the stairs, which is flanked by a built-in inglenook—one of the hallmarks of early-20th-century Craftsman architecture. The white-painted woodwork and walls serve as a backdrop for the blue, green, and coral hues woven throughout the space. “The colors came from the carpet, a handknotted silk from Steven King,” says Reid, who notes that she typically starts design projects with the carpet because it’s usually the largest textile in a room. An acrylic on wood panel by Britt Bass picks up the rug’s coloring, which Reid flowed into the music room that opens to the right of the main space. In here, drapes feature blush tones in a watercolor motif against the walls, painted in Farrow & Ball’s “Pigeon.” A cocktail table serves as a spot for frequent family board games.

On the other side of the living room, the dining room trim is painted the same Farrow & Ball hue, while a green patterned wallcovering by the company sheaths the walls. Brass accents in the three areas further unify the spaces, including the Visual Comfort chandelier. A midcentury-inspired table and side chairs from Thomas Moser are paired with blush-pink host chairs, which are also found in the music room. “By continuing the palette through the different spaces, they feel unified,” Reid says. “They have a big extended family, and they love to entertain in here.”

Interior Designer

Mandarina Studio