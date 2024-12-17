Real Estate Showdown: A Beacon Hill Condo vs. a Dover Colonial

It’s amazing what a few miles can do to the market. This month, we compare a three-floor townhouse in Beacon Hill with a stately Dover single-family.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

Listing Agents: Rebecca Davis Tulman and Leslie Singleton Adam, Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty (Boston); Maureen McCaffrey, Douglas Elliman Real Estate – Wellesley (Dover)

Photo by Maine Street Media (Boston); Brian Burke (Dover)

72 Pinckney St., #1, Boston Sale Price: ~$1,685,000 35-C Walpole St., Dover

$1,799,000

43

1,545 square feet

2

2 full, 1 half Asking Price

Days on Market

Size

Bedrooms

Bathrooms $1,750,000

44

5,229 square feet

5

3 full, 1 half

In Beacon Hill, luxurious condos like this Pinckney Street property are sought after for a reason: While it’s just a stone’s throw from the bustle of Charles Street and located in one of the neighborhood’s iconic brownstones, the home feels like a secluded haven. The space may be quite a bit leaner than its Dover challenger, but it has features galore: 10-foot-high ceilings, an eat-in kitchen, and a spa-like primary bathroom. Look a little closer, and you’ll notice swaths of natural light in the living area and built-in cabinets in the lower-level family room.

Head about 25 miles west, and you’ll find this Dover oasis featuring a spacious chef’s kitchen, a back deck made for outdoor entertaining, and a walkout lower-level guest suite complete with a rec room and wine cellar. While the Dover home has more space, many family-friendly amenities, and proximity to great schools, being in the city is a wholly unique treasure—which explains why both properties were snatched off the market in the same amount of time.