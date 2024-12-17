Boston Home

Real Estate Showdown: A Beacon Hill Condo vs. a Dover Colonial

It’s amazing what a few miles can do to the market. This month, we compare a three-floor townhouse in Beacon Hill with a stately Dover single-family.

By ·

Listing Agents: Rebecca Davis Tulman and Leslie Singleton Adam, Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty (Boston); Maureen McCaffrey, Douglas Elliman Real Estate – Wellesley (Dover)

Photo by Maine Street Media (Boston); Brian Burke (Dover)

72 Pinckney St., #1, BostonSale Price: ~$1,685,00035-C Walpole St., Dover
$1,799,000
43
1,545 square feet
2
2 full, 1 half		Asking Price
Days on Market
Size
Bedrooms
Bathrooms		$1,750,000
44
5,229 square feet
5
3 full, 1 half

In Beacon Hill, luxurious condos like this Pinckney Street property are sought after for a reason: While it’s just a stone’s throw from the bustle of Charles Street and located in one of the neighborhood’s iconic brownstones, the home feels like a secluded haven. The space may be quite a bit leaner than its Dover challenger, but it has features galore: 10-foot-high ceilings, an eat-in kitchen, and a spa-like primary bathroom. Look a little closer, and you’ll notice swaths of natural light in the living area and built-in cabinets in the lower-level family room.

Head about 25 miles west, and you’ll find this Dover oasis featuring a spacious chef’s kitchen, a back deck made for outdoor entertaining, and a walkout lower-level guest suite complete with a rec room and wine cellar. While the Dover home has more space, many family-friendly amenities, and proximity to great schools, being in the city is a wholly unique treasure—which explains why both properties were snatched off the market in the same amount of time.

A version of this guide was first published in print edition of the December 2024/ January 2025 issue, with the headline “A Beacon Hill Condo vs. a Dover Colonial”

Read More About:

Trending

  1. If Colonel Mustard Had a Library, It Might Look Like This

  2. Here Are the Three Most Expensive Zip Codes in Massachusetts

  3. So You Want to Live in Weston?

  4. This Brilliant, Blue, Boston Room Was Once a Dark Ballroom

  5. See the Italian Décor of Boston’s Best New Restaurant, La Padrona