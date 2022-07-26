Mike & Patty’s Will Transform into a Cheesesteak Shop Each Night at High Street Place

The new concept, called Hall Pass, is truly the best kind of Cinderella story.

The team behind the 2022 Best of Boston winner for the best breakfast in town, Mike & Patty’s, is trying something new with their High Street Place food hall location each evening. If you visit the spot after 4 p.m., you won’t be at Mike & Patty’s anymore. Instead, you’ll be visiting Hall Pass—an entirely new cheesesteak spot.

And no, this doesn’t mean Mike & Patty’s is adding a cheesesteak to the menu in the evening. The transition is extensive—customers can enjoy Mike & Patty’s sandwiches until the clock strikes 2 p.m., and then the team transforms the entire location, including signage, menus, and branding, into Hall Pass.

Hall Pass is a new concept from M&A brands, the group behind places like Mike & Patty’s, Flourhouse Bakery in Newton, and Bow Market’s Hot Box in Somerville (itself a 2020 Best of Boston winner for its pizza).

The new restaurant features a menu of the beloved Philly dish with ingredients sourced from Creekstone Farms Prime Black Angus Beef, homemade Italian rolls from sister restaurant Flourhouse, and a signature ‘white-whiz’ sauce. The menu ranges from the more traditional options, like their Wiz Wit Cheesesteak featuring prime shaved steak, grilled onions, and their signature sauce, to whatever your heart desires, with a build your own option.

The menu also features standout sides like an array of fries including their Dirty Eagle Fries with signature ‘white-whiz’ sauce and shaved steak, as well as their Cajun Fries, which are topped with Cajun seasoning and remoulade. The cheese theme continues over on the dessert menu, where guests can opt for the Cheesecake Egg Rolls.

Mike & Patty’s branched out from their original shop in Bay Village with a Bow Market location in Somerville, and at High Street Place earlier this year, but this is the first time they’ve entered the cheesesteak market. But don’t worry, if you can’t make it to High Street Place, you have abundant cheesesteak options around town.

4 p.m.-9 p.m., Monday-Wednesday, 4 p.m-11 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 100 High Street Place, highstreetplace.com