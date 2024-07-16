Behold: The City’s Food Will Be at the Best of Boston 2024 Soirée

Here're the restaurants that will be at Roadrunner in Brighton on July 17.

Our annual Best of Boston Soirée is only two days away, and we can’t wait to see you at Roadrunner in Brighton to celebrate our fantastic Best of Boston 2024 winners—it’ll be an action-packed evening of food, drinks, and entertainment. (Still need a ticket? Grab it right here.)

We’re excited about the Celtics trophy during the VIP hour, but we’re also really about the food. So many of our current and past winners will be in attendance. Among the establishments that will be serving all sorts of tasty treats:

Bar Vlaha: 2024 Best Greek Restaurant. This festive Greek restaurant, now in its second year, serves a hearty menu inspired by the Vlach communities of northern Greece. That translates to flaky phyllo pies (including one with cornmeal, wild greens, and feta), rustic platters of charcoal-grilled meat, and other traditional dishes served up by acclaimed chef Brendan Pelley.

Bar Volpe: 2024 Best Italian Restaurant.

Ciao Somerville: 2024 Best Pizza.

Contessa Boston: 2024 Best Restaurant with a View.

Dumpling Cafe: 2024 Best Dumplings.

Grill 23 & Bar: Best of Boston Hall of Famer and winner for 1984, 1986, 1989, 1995, 1997, 1999-2002, 2006-2008, 2011-2014, 2016-2019, 2022, 2023, 2024

Mahaniyom (2022, 2023, 2024 Best Thai Restaurant)



Yafa Bakery & Café (2023 Best New Bakery, 2024 Best Bakery): The team from this Somerville bakery, which showcases flavors of the Middle East, will be serving a selection of its most popular treats.

Check out the full restaurant lineup here—in addition to the folks above, lots more will be in attendance, including Saltie Girl, Sweet Cheeks Q, Neptune Oyster, and Mida. There’ll also be plenty of drinks to try; Kim Crawford is presenting the event.

Here’s that ticket link again, and we look forward to seeing you on Wednesday!