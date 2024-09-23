News Bites: Kowloon Spawns a Casino Sibling in New Hampshire

Plus, two dessert destinations debut in the Seaport, New Orleans meets New England at a new Cambridge restaurant, and more food news for the week.

Autumn is here, and there’s lots to eat. (Have you had your first cider doughnut of the season yet?) Read on for the latest news bites, from restaurant openings to delicious events. (You can catch up on past installments of our Monday food news roundups here, and reach out via email with news that should be on our radar.)

Jump to: Openings | Closings | In the Works | Things to Do This Week

Openings

Rte. 1 icon Kowloon has a brand new sibling: 9 Dragons is open at the Brook, a New Hampshire casino just over the Massachusetts border. (The Brook’s owner, Andre Carrier, grew up locally and was a Kowloon fan.) The design pays homage to 1970s Hong Kong, while the menu is a greatest-hits collection of Kowloon classics, from General Gau chicken to crab rangoon, plus new dishes like ginger scallion lobster with garlic noodles. A cocktail lounge called Forbidden City will host DJs—and there are scorpion bowls, of course. 319 New Zealand Rd. (The Brook), Seabrook, New Hampshire, 603-474-3065, livefreeandplay.com.

Closings

After five years, Chalawan Asian Eatery will close on September 29. The restaurant’s farewell announcement on social media doesn’t give a reason for the closure but thanks customers for “joining us at our tables, spending time with your loved ones, and celebrating your special moments in our restaurant.” Chalawan landed on our annual Top 50 Restaurants list last year and the year before; we loved the menu’s multi-country showcase of Southeast Asian cuisines, from a northern Thai curry with pork belly to Indonesian beef rendang. We’ll miss the steamed snapper dumplings and perfectly seared scallop in particular. 1790 Massachusetts Ave., Porter Square, Cambridge.

Not exactly a closure, but a business shift: Mei Mei has shut down dine-in and takeout services at its South Boston dumpling factory, instead focusing on retail, cooking classes, events, and product research and development. There’ll still be occasional opportunities to eat classic Mei Mei dumplings, Double Awesomes, and such hot onsite—watch social media for news of bottomless dumpling buffets and more—but on other days, you’ll have to get your fix with packaged heat-and-eat dumplings and build-your-own Double Awesome kits. 58 Old Colony Ave., South Boston, 857-250-4959, meimeidumplings.com.

In the Works

Naya—a fast-casual (and fast-growing) Middle Eastern chain with locations in New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey—has announced an expansion to Watertown this winter, with Back Bay and Downtown Boston locations also in the works (timeline unknown). Customers customize their bowl, wrap, or salad with proteins such as kafta lamb meatballs, chicken shawarma, or falafel, plus unlimited toppings, from hummus to jalapeños. 41 Bond St., Watertown; 95 Summer St., Downtown Crossing, Boston; 500 Boylston St., Back Bay, Boston; eatnaya.com.

More park for your bark: Everett’s Park-9 Dog Bar is expanding into an adjacent space to add around 7,000 more square feet. This expansion will allow for increased doggie daycare and training services, longer hours, and the buildout of a full kitchen for in-house dining (for humans). 48 Waters Ave. #1 (and soon #2), Everett, 617-294-8048, park9dogbar.com.

Things to Do This Week

See also: our general Things to Do guide for music, comedy, art, and lots more

Ongoing

Consult our freshly updated guides: Take a road trip to the vibrant Portland, Maine neighborhood of East Bayside for flavorful Eritrean stews, airy pizzas, hefty barbecue platters, and more. Or stay closer to home to explore Greater Boston’s top doughnuts.

September 27-29

Night Shift Brewing is celebrating Oktoberfest across its various taproom and beer garden locations with a half dozen festive releases, from a crisp pilsner to a Munich-style lager; live polka music; a stein-hoisting competition; and more fun. Keep an eye on social media for scheduling details and updates for each location. West End, Boston; Everett; and other locations; nightshiftbrewing.com.

September 28

Head down to Brockton for the Brews & Bites Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival , noon to 5 p.m.—a family-friendly, dog-friendly event with food trucks (Moyzilla, the Chubby Chickpea, Work Hard Eat Good, and more), live music, games, and beer and wine. (This is a good chance to enjoy some farewell brews from Brockton Beer Company, which is winding down operations in the coming weeks.) The fest is on rain or shine, with some covered seating available. Free to attend; purchase food and drink à la carte from each vendor. 200 Westgate Dr., Brockton, shopatwestgatemall.com.

September 28-29