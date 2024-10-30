Here’s What You’ll Be Eating at Our Taste Event

Get your tickets now for the November 7 event, our biggest food shindig of the year.

Taste, our biggest food event of the year, will be back for its 14th year in just over a week, taking place on November 7 at the Artists for Humanity EpiCenter in South Boston. Do you have your tickets yet? We can’t wait to celebrate the release of our November issue with you, which showcases Greater Boston’s incredible restaurants. Over two dozen local spots—many from this year’s Top 50 Restaurants and Top New Restaurants lists—will be onsite, serving up some of their best bites. If you like to be surprised, consider this your spoiler alert: Stop reading, and just get your tickets now. (Use the code TASTE10 for 10% off!) But if you want a sneak peek of what’ll be served, keep reading.

For starters, we’re delighted to welcome Brookline hot spot Bar Vlaha, ranked number one on this year’s Top 50, to the event. The team’ll be serving the supremely savory moschari me damaskina: beef cheeks with prunes and trahanas, a grain. Also from this year’s Top 50, we’ll be seeing Bar Volpe, serving porchetta arrosto with salsa verde; Gustazo, with a vegetarian dish of corn fritters with brown butter honey and goat cheese mousse; Puritan & Co., with buttered lobster toast; Mida, with a palate cleanser or dessert of mini ginger gelato cones; and more.

And from this year’s Top New Restaurants list, celebrating exciting debuts from the past year, we’ll have Jahunger onsite, preparing a noodle dish, a rice dish, and a honey sponge cake; Lê Madeline, with Vietnamese pork belly burnt ends; and more.

To drink, keep an eye out for tastings and brand activations from Tito’s, Mi Campo Tequila, Bulleit Frontier Whiskey, Dos Hombres Mezcal (the “dos hombres” are Breaking Bad actors Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston), Massachusetts’ own Polar Seltzer, and DRINKTHAT bottled espresso martinis from one of Boston’s most prolific espresso martini purveyors, Bricco in the North End. (Bricco claims to have served over a million over the years.)

When you need a little break from the eating and the drinking, there’ll be other entertainment, too, including photo ops in front of Porsches. Grab your tickets today—consider springing for the VIP ones to gain access an hour early, and buy in a bundle of at least five tickets for a discount—and we’ll see you next week.

$90-$130, Thursday, November 7, 5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m., Artists for Humanity EpiCenter, 100 W. 2nd St., South Boston, bostonmagazine.com.