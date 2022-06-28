Best of Boston Weddings 2022

Anxious about wedding planning? Don't be: Overflowing with the region's top venues and vendors, our step-by-step guide will make coordinating a breeze.

Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect New England wedding.

Illustrations by Ali Mac/Snyder

Enlist an Expert

Planner

Designed by Delsie

Requiring serious organization skills, fine-tuned attention to detail, and unbridled creativity when it comes to design, modern-day wedding planning is not for the faint of heart. Yet somehow, Pearl “Delsie” Farquharson—the mastermind behind Boston- and Rhode Island–based Designed by Delsie—makes the whole thing look easy. Past collaborators rave about the expert’s poise under pressure, on-point vendor suggestions, and proactivity, while her smoothly executed (and highly personalized) events at posh venues including the Boston Harbor Hotel speak to her unwavering commitment to her clients’ visions. Consider us impressed.

Pick Your Party Spot

Restaurant Venue

SRV

Take care of booking the caterer and venue in one fell swoop at this chic South End eatery. Red velvet banquettes and exposed brick walls punctuate the understated interior of the Venetian-style bacaro (or wine bar), which specializes in Italian small plates and house-made pasta. Exchange vows beneath bistro lights on the patio, then spend the rest of the evening basking in the afterglow of matrimony (and tiramisu); thanks to the restaurant’s dedicated wedding coordinator, enjoying yourself will be the only thing on your to-do list.

Estate Venue

The Crane Estate

From locally sourced cuisine to amenity-rich wedding packages complete with group tastings and your very own bridal-party attendant, there’s so much to love about the Crane Estate—an English manor–style property in Ipswich dripping with old-school elegance. With views of the Atlantic, the verdant Grand Allée is the perfect backdrop for your “I dos,” though there’s plenty to explore among the 165 acres of this National Historic Landmark, including the gardens with ivy-covered archways (the perfect place to sneak a pre-ceremony kiss).

Waterfront Venue

Pelham House Resort

For a wedding weekend with a hearty dose of seaside splendor, you’d be hard-pressed to find a more fitting venue than this breezy Dennis Port resort. Sweeping ocean vistas abound should you be mingling with guests during cocktail hour by the pool, or dancing away inside the window-lined ballroom. Plus, with the 33 water-view rooms (and two new sister properties added nearby in 2022), you and your loved ones can still enjoy the scenery once the party’s over.

Industrial Venue

Mill 1 at Open Square

Housed in a refurbished paper mill in Holyoke, Mill 1’s brick walls and pine beams take full advantage of the 5,000-square-foot space’s historical details while keeping elegance at the forefront. Better yet, its expert event managers can deck out the venue to suit your style—from a white-linen affair among glittering lights to a more pared-back fete with farm tables and lanterns. Bonus: Open Square is a net-zero-energy development (it generates as much energy as it uses), so your wedding will be both beautiful and carbon-neutral.

Museum Venue

Institute of Contemporary Art

You don’t have to be an art lover to appreciate the grandeur of a wedding at the ICA. With sky-high ceilings and swaths of glass (to say nothing of the city and harbor views), the museum’s customizable event spaces are truly in a league of their own. But it’s not just the architecture that stands out; with expertly prepared cuisine from the seasoned wedding vets at the Catered Affair, the ICA’s exclusive caterer, you’ll be more than satisfied even if you don’t duck out to enjoy the galleries (although you totally should).

Barn Venue

Peirce Farm at Witch Hill

While the Victorian mansion on this 19th-century estate in Topsfield boasts a Gilded Age past, it’s the stables and the newly refurbished 1873 barn that deliver rustic to remember. Swap vows outside among the foliage on the front lawn—and snap a pic with the property’s resident mule and donkey—before hightailing it to the transformed space. Inside, high-set windows stream in sunlight across hardwood floors, while a shimmering chandelier suspended from the two-story ceiling emits a soft glow for evening revelry. How’s that for romantic?

Ballroom Venue

The Newbury Boston

What better place to celebrate your future than in a glamorous ballroom steeped in Boston’s past? When the former Taj reopened in 2021, the 1927 landmark building was reimagined as the Newbury Boston, complete with updates to the hotel’s storied party spaces. Book the Assembly Ballroom for thoughtfully preserved crystal chandeliers, silver-leaf-adorned ceilings, and dramatically draped, floor-to-ceiling windows that frame sweeping Public Garden views.

…And Dress It Up to the Nines

Rentals

Peak Event Services

After a snowball merging of several trusted rental companies, Peak Event Services has staked its claim as New England’s largest event rental and tenting company. Translation: With an epic catalog of chairs, lounge furniture, bar setups, marquee lighting, fire pits, tableware, and so much more, they’ll set the stage (yes, they rent those, too) for any celebration you imagine. Want to peep the goods IRL? Schedule an appointment at one of their six showrooms across New England, staffed by consultants ready and willing to walk you through your options.

Invite the VIPs in Your Life

Stationery

Gus & Ruby Letterpress

Whether they’re teaming up with other A-list local vendors on gorgeous editorial shoots or churning out gasp-worthy stationery suites for in-the-know couples (think: handmade deckled-edge invitations, sleek velvet folios, and foil-stamped RSVP cards), Gus & Ruby always impresses. And now, nearly two years after debuting their third brick-and-mortar location, owners Samantha Finigan and Whitney Swaffield show no signs of slowing down. Just this March, the duo announced they’ll be opening a brand-new space for meetings and custom design work (their specialty) one door over from their adorable Charles Street shop—as good a reason to pay them a visit as any.

Say “Yes” To the Dress

Bridal Boutique

Your Dream Bridal

There’s a reason brides hail Malinda Macari as “the wedding gown whisperer.” During her two-hour tête-à-têtes with clients who visit her intimate Sudbury boutique, the dress doyenne taps into her deep knowledge of bridal fashion to steer customers toward just the right frock in her handpicked collection—replete with responsibly made gowns from leading ateliers around the globe. Designs by Sassi Holford, Lea-Ann Belter, and Jesus Peiro (among others) all have a place here—and Macari knows them inside and out.

New Bridal Boutique

Glo Bridal

If shopping for a dress you’re going to wear just once is making you a little squeamish, go see Molly Wolfberg Swarttz at Glo Bridal. Opened in June 2021, her Newton boutique specializes in sustainably sourced new and pre-owned gowns. But if you’re envisioning dated vintage apparel, think again. Curated by Wolfberg Swarttz, the garments—including beauties by designers Rebecca Schoneveld and Loulette Bridal—are modern and on-trend. And, once your wedding is behind you, the shop’s consignment program helps you give your well-loved dress a new home.

…And Make Sure It’s Perfect

Alterations

Juliette’s Alterations

When refining the most important dress you’ll ever wear, it’s essential to enlist someone you trust. Hyde Park–based seamstress Juliette Meade is invested in making each and every bride feel beautiful, tailoring dresses to fit their unique body types. No matter if she’s fixing a hem, adjusting a bodice around complex beadwork, creating custom veils and garters, or providing day-of adjustments, her decades of experience means she can guarantee the dress of your dreams. By the time your impeccably made gown is done, Meade will feel like an old friend.

Outfit Your ‘Maids

Bridesmaid Dress Boutique

BHLDN

Rallying the troops for a shopping sesh isn’t so easy when your ’maids live in different places. Thankfully, BHLDN’s virtual styling appointments make cross-country celebrating a breeze, ensuring each gal can successfully browse and shop online when in-person meet-ups aren’t an option. As for the dresses? Catering to a range of sizes, styles, and budgets, BHLDN’s wide selection of gowns in a rainbow of easy-to-match hues—accessible via the shop’s new swatch program—all but ensures your girls will be wearing their picks long after your special day.

Suit Up

Custom Suits

Hive & Colony

Why rent or buy off the rack when you can make your newlywed debut in something entirely custom? The always-friendly suit savants at Hive & Colony take the guesswork out of creating a wholly unique getup, helping you navigate thousands of Italian, Australian, and English fabric options—from beachy linen to elegant virgin wool—plus design details such as cuff and lapel styles. And with an assist from the team’s snazzy 3-D body scanner, which captures 300 measurements, your new duds are guaranteed to fit like a glove.

Get Ready for Your Close-up

Makeup Artist

Glamour Cosmetics

Bid farewell to the days of overdone contouring: Makeup artist Garineh Ashjian helps you nail that glowy, I-woke-up-like-this vibe. (But she’s all about making you feel confident, so if that means rocking a bold red lip, by all means.) Specializing in what she calls “soft glam,” Ashjian and her team ensure you’ll look like a leveled-up version of yourself, no matter how little sleep you get the night before.

Hair

Love Notes by June

When gushing clients describe you as calm, organized, and badass, you’re exactly who we would want behind our wedding-day hair chair. Known by one bride as “nothing short of a miracle worker,” Love Notes by June owner June Leung pulls off everything from simple sweeps and tousled curls to textured low ponies and stunning chignons accented with bedazzled combs. Hoping to add volume? The beauty buff and her talented team will gladly hook you up with extensions, too.

Don’t Forget the Sparkle

Rings

Laura Preshong

Looking through this South End designer’s compendium of engagement rings and wedding bands, two words spring to mind: heirloom quality. Gleaming and guiltless thanks to the brand’s exclusive use of conflict-free and lab-grown diamonds, the wide array of locally made bling runs the gamut from art deco–inspired sparklers boasting emerald-cut center stones to simple solitaires paired with knife-edge bands in rose gold. Opt for a prix-fixe style, choose your setting and stones separately via the à la carte service, or custom-design something entirely new.

Smile For the Cameras

Photographer

Tiffany Von

No one encapsulates the “fine art” photography style of atmospheric, painterly perfection better than Tiffany Von Noronha. Although she’s been cultivating national clientele with weddings in far-off destinations and appearances in Martha Stewart Weddings, the Boston-based virtuoso is still right at home in the Hub’s finest indoor and outdoor venues— effortlessly capturing moments and details with an editorial eye. Von Noronha lets light and love bloom with romantic, unposed shots you’ll want to hang on your wall. Fine art, indeed.

Videographer

Salt + Pine Films

Ready for your silver-screen debut? Husband-and-wife duo Jesse and Paola Manfra’s cinematic films capture your wedding with a touch of Hollywood glamour—dramatic trailer and all. Using sensational slow-mo, impressive pan shots, dreamy drone footage, and other well-executed techniques to document stolen glances, tender embraces, dance-floor fun, and everything in between, they’ll guarantee your wedding video will be enjoyed by everyone (no matter how many times you make them watch it).

Upgrade Your Ride

Transportation

Black Tie Limousine

You’re surely dressing the part for your walk down the aisle, so why not travel in style, too? With Black Tie Limousine, you can shuttle guests from the airport in Mercedes sedans, sip pre-reception champagne with your wedding party in the company’s vintage trolley, and make a grand getaway with your sweetheart in a classic Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud—all with individualized help and A-plus communication from Black Tie’s wedding coordinator, who’ll oversee every detail from the first step of planning through the last drop-off on your big day.

Stop and Smell the Roses

Floral Designer

Sydney Smith Design

These days, designing floral arrangements for weddings means so much more than fashioning bouquets and centerpieces. Lush flower walls, bloom-dotted ceremony arches, and gravity-defying ceiling installations are all part of the job—and we know Sydney Smith is just the pro to do it. Whether she’s crafting succulent-filled charger boxes, greenery-forward garlands, or refreshingly simple bud vases with sunset-hued roses, the Roxbury native never misses an opportunity to show off her creativity and flawless service (as many glowing reviews attest).

Stay Classy at Cocktail Hour

Bar Service

Olive & Twist

For signature sippers that’ll be the star of cocktail hour (until the bride enters, that is), call on Olive & Twist’s mixologists to bring your boozy beverage-menu goals to life. No matter if it’s something traditional, like a Paloma in vintage-style glassware, or an inventive custom drink topped with Fruity Pebbles, these seriously well-crafted cocktails are just as drinkable as they are photogenic. The fact that they’re served out of a renovated VW bus that will travel anywhere your New England nuptials take you certainly helps, too.

Serve an Incredible Meal

Caterer

Russell Morin Catering & Events

With an emphasis on local, seasonal ingredients—and the know-how to pull off every stage of your meal, from cocktail hour to dessert—Russell Morin Catering & Events excels in making your guests feel like they’re at a high-end farm-to-table restaurant. Sip orange-pomegranate Old Fashioneds and slurp oysters from the raw bar before sitting down to seared scallops with champagne-infused beurre blanc. The best part? The do-it-all caterer prepares its cuisine on-site, so you can rest easy knowing whatever you serve will be hot and fresh.

Indulge Your Sweet Tooth

Cakes

Silver Whisk Bake Shop

Owner Nancy Zhou works with you to create the perfect multi-tiered confection, even incorporating elements from your wedding invitations and color palette for a custom cake that fits seamlessly into your celebration. Her attention to detail is stunning, down to textured buttercream, edible gold leaf, and handmade sugar flowers aplenty. And sure, you could go with plain old vanilla, but where’s the adventure in that? Select from unique flavors such as Key-lime coconut or chocolate matcha and black sesame to treat yourself to a cake that tastes as good as it looks.

Desserts

Sweet Cheeks by Renee

Why let cakes have all the fun? Buck tradition without sacrificing artistry with custom cookies capturing details from your wedding logo to your dress. The winner of last year’s Christmas Cookie Challenge on Food Network, Renee Terry works with you to whip up intricate designs that almost look too pretty to eat. (But then you’d be missing out on the buttery sugar cookies, which would be a shame.) Want to try your hand at the craft? Check out the baker’s virtual classes—perfect for a bachelorette party or a bridal shower.

Strike a Pose

Photo Booth

Spike Events

If a picture’s worth a thousand words, your photo booth has a big role to play. And Spike Events is up to the task. The company converted a vintage 1964 Serro Scotty camper into a gorgeous six-person photo booth, complete with a turquoise-accented exterior that forms a sweet backdrop for posing al fresco. Looking for something a little different? Try Spike’s interactive Magic Mirror instead; a full-length, camera-equipped touch screen that’s customized to include filters, virtual frames, and retro games such as tic-tac-toe, it’s a sure-fire way to keep your guests snapping pics throughout the evening.

Surprise Guests with a Special Treat

Unique Vendor

Le Petit Pouf

Local weddings got a welcome dose of fun back in 2017 when Le Petit Pouf owner Corinne Gregory first started doling out cotton candy from her impossibly cute dessert cart. Since then, Gregory and her growing team of “pouf artists” have continued to win over Boston’s brides and grooms with unexpected flavors such as champagne sparkle, mango chili, and the recently introduced strawberries and cream. They’ll even join forces with your bartender to add some candy goodness to the cocktails—a sweet deal, if you ask us.

Leave it All on the Dance FLoor

Band

Young Love & The Thrills

Think a wedding can’t feel like a concert? Guess again—especially when this beloved eight-person band takes the stage. With high energy, killer vocals, creative mashups and medleys, and songs spanning the tastes of every attendee from Grandma to teenage cousins—think tunes from Frank Sinatra to Bruno Mars—they keep even the most timid of dancers up and moving (and singing) all night long.

DJ

Epic Entertainment Boston

One thing’s for sure: These DJs know how to keep the party going. Owner and disc jockey Sheldon Gentles, or DJ Shelly Shell, and his Canton-based team bring undeniable energy and upbeat jams to weddings big and small. But they need no gimmicks or hype tricks to get people on the dance floor. Full of hip-hop, pop, and throwbacks, their action-packed playlists—built from special requests and good ol’ fashioned crowd reading—do that all on their own.

