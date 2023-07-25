A Yacht Tender Limo, a Lighthouse Proposal, and Herb Chambers’ Niece

A Hingham-raised bride gets the island wedding of her childhood dreams with her Norwood native groom on Nantucket.

The Story

Growing up, some of Madison Chambers’s best family memories are of their time spent together on Nantucket. “I call it my happy place,” says Madison, a Hingham native. “Since I was a little girl, I have wanted my wedding to be on Nantucket.”

In June 2022, Madison’s wish came true when she married Norwood native Michael Reardon. The two had been dating since 2017; while they’d had mutual friends in common, Madison and Michael somehow hadn’t met until they were both working at the real estate investment firm JLL. “Nantucket became a special place to us during our courtship,” Madison recalls. “Mike and I made it our tradition to go there in the summer and during the off-season.” It was during one of those off-season jaunts in April 2021 that Michael proposed by the Brant Point Lighthouse.

A Nantucket tradition is to throw a penny toward the lighthouse on one’s departure from the ferry to ensure a safe trip back to the island in the future, and Madison had participated in the ritual her whole life—so Michael’s proposal at the base of the lighthouse had special meaning for the bride-to-be. When the couple celebrated their nuptials the following year, Nantucket was the only location they considered. While the weather forecast for the wedding weekend was dismal—with rain predicted from Thursday through Sunday—a gorgeous sunset capped Friday’s rehearsal dinner at Straight Wharf Restaurant, and Saturday dawned sunny and beautiful.

The ceremony was held at St. Mary’s church, with Father John Unni from St. Cecilia Parish in Boston—who is close to the couple—officiating. Afterward, Madison and Michael’s friends and family celebrated with dinner and dancing at the Great Harbor Yacht Club, where plenty of sentimental touches were on display. That included thank-you notes from the couple to their guests attached to gleaming pennies for them to throw from the ferry deck on their way home.

The Details

The Bouquet

Though Madison’s father, Paul Nelson Chambers, passed away five years ago, she wanted him to be ever-present on her big day. One way of doing this was to attach a small, framed photo of him to a ribbon tied around the stems of her bouquet of closed peonies. The flowers were one of her favorite wedding details.

The Bridal-Party Accessories

Madison’s mom is an artist who creates traditionally woven Nantucket baskets and bracelets. She made bracelets for each of the 10 bridesmaids, along with a large basket that contained custom matchbooks for guests to take home as keepsakes.

The Sweet Ride

The best friend of Madison’s dad loaned the couple his electric Moke to drive around town after the ceremony on the way to take photos. “He and his wife decorated it with flowers. It was special to include,” the bride says.

The Family

Madison’s uncle and godfather, Herb Chambers, walked her down the aisle and gave the toast at the reception. The newlyweds also arrived at the ceremony via the tender to Herb’s yacht.

The Art

One of Madison’s best friends, Madalyn Peterson, created custom artwork for the wedding, including a sign for the celebration’s signature drink, Stoli Doli, which was an homage to Madison’s dad; it was their favorite cocktail to share together.

The Cake

A close friend of the family, Montilio’s Baking Company president George Montilio, made the four-tier cake and a slew of other delectable confections for the occasion. “He trekked everything here from the South Shore,” Madison says. “We were so grateful.”

The File

Art

Madalyn Rose Designs

Bridal-Party Accessories

Nantucket Weave

Bride’s Hair

Elle Rose Ellis, Cynthia K. Salon

Cake

Montilio’s Baking Company

Rentals

Placesetters

Tent

Nantucket Tents

Wedding Planner

Locust Bloom

First published in the print “Real Weddings” package of the August 2023 issue, with the headline, “A Promise in Paradise.”

