Best of Boston Weddings 2025

Photographer

Scarlet Roots Photography

With a background in photography for well-known commercial brands, Julianne Meyers has an intuitive feel for creating magical shots. Her wedding images capture authentic moments: a couple running hand in hand down a deserted beach, sharing a secret on a crowded dance floor, or sitting behind the wheel of a vintage roadster like they’re in a scene from a 1950s movie. You’ll feel instantly at ease in front of the camera—in fact, you’ll probably laugh hysterically about something funny Meyers says at least twice—and the shots she gets will capture you and your betrothed’s most authentic selves. scarletroots.com.

Stationery

Fête Collection

The wedding invitation is the first thing your guests see—so you want to make sure it sets the right tone. That’s where Julie Pike and Eileen Sherman come in. After an initial meeting at their sparkling new studio on Newbury Street, the duo can masterfully transform a couple’s inspiration—be it a special location, memory, or motif—into a bespoke stationery design that’s truly unique. Prefer to select your stationery the old-fashioned way? Fête also has a library of wedding suites—replete with letterpress, foil stamping, and engraving—that can be customized with special touches. 222 Newbury St., 3rd floor, Back Bay, shopfete.com.

Videographer

SH Videography

With more than three decades of experience behind the lens, you can rest assured that the team at SH Videography knows their craft. Founded by married couple Steve and Kathy Horemiotis, and now in its second generation of ownership, the talented team creates timeless wedding films with a cinematic flair to ensure that you can relive your wedding whenever—and wherever—you want for many years to come. (No silver screen required—unless you want one.) shvideography.com.

Floral Designer

Fleur Events

One of the most compelling aspects of Molly Anne McGill’s work is that her floral arrangements often include an unexpected element—sometimes, it’s a rare branch, other times, it could be a paper accent. Whatever the flourish, it always feels like perfection, the missing something you didn’t know you needed. As for the flowers themselves? With a background in the fine arts, McGill is known for transforming gorgeous blooms into bouquets and centerpieces that have personal meaning to couples. fleurevents.com.

Catering

East Meets West

Combining hyper-fresh ingredients, dishes made from scratch, and beautiful presentations, the team at East Meets West keeps in close contact with clients, venues, and other vendors to make certain the event goes off without a hitch. And you can count on the cuisine, which includes a delectable fusion of dishes ranging from raw bars with freshly shucked oysters to passed hors d’oeuvre such as Vietnamese summer rolls and beef tenderloin–topped brioche toasts. eastmeetswestcatering.com.

Cakes

Cake Monstah

While some monsters conjure screams, Cake Monstah promises to make your mouth water. Since turning her lifelong passion for baking into a business in 2010, founder Michelle Scurio has picked up numerous awards and even appeared on the Food Network. For couples craving a bespoke, custom-made treat for their big event, Scurio can sculpt and paint to your specifications (check out Instagram for some great examples, including gorgeous handpressed edible flowers). She’ll also manage delivery and setup on the big day to ensure the display is photo-ready. cakemonstah.com.

Band

Hot Mess

When you hear the phrase “hot mess,” you might not have high hopes—after all, the phrase traditionally isn’t used as a compliment. But this nine-piece ensemble will surprise and delight you—and your guests—while getting everyone on the dance floor. Not only do they boast five lead vocalists and offer powerhouse performances that make every wedding memorable, but their set list also includes an expansive catalog of pop, rock, soul, and more featuring songs from the ’60s up to the Top 40 tunes of today. hotmessrocks.com.

DJ

Entertainment Specialists

The biggest sign that you’re hosting a successful wedding? People are hitting the dance floor with no signs of slowing down. But everyone knows it’s not just the tunes that ensure the ultimate party atmosphere—it’s the person behind the turntable. That’s where Entertainment Specialists comes in. Its roster of emcees delivers good-time vibes that can’t be beat, with the perfect set lists and tons of energy and personality. entertainmentspecialists.com.

Planner

K. Kerkorian Events

From hailstorms to lost rings to torn dresses and much worse, there’s no last-minute snafu that Kristyn Kerkorian can’t solve. The seasoned pro has planned weddings in ballrooms, on beaches, and everywhere in between, garnering great respect and a considerable list of contacts along the way. Kerkorian takes on a limited number of clients to ensure they get her full and undivided attention—which has led several of them to emphatically insist to their newly engaged friends that they can’t afford not to enlist her to execute their big day. kkerkorianevents.com.

HairStyling

East West Salon Co.

Select “A Cinderella Story” from the extensive menu of wedding offerings here, and the bridal party takes over the salon, mimosa bar included. Whether you’re in the market for beachy waves or structured chignons, there’s no look that the all-star team of stylists can’t create, and if you find yourself unable to choose between two hairstyles, you can have both! Just sign up for the “Second Look” add-on, and a stylist will accompany you on your wedding day to transform your hair after the ceremony. South Boston, eastwestsalonco.com.

Makeup Artist

Glamour Cosmetics

There’s a difference between what makeup looks good in person and what appears best on camera. Thankfully, Garineh Ashjian has mastered the art of balancing the two. In the years that she’s been working with Boston brides, Ashjian has been lauded not only for her skill with cosmetics but also for her calming and upbeat demeanor. She listens carefully to her clients, with the goal of making them look like the best version of themselves—because no bride wants to look unrecognizable on one of the most important days of her life. glamourcosmeticsofficial.com.

Bridal Boutique

Madeleine’s Daughter

For some brides, saying “yes” to the dress can be almost as challenging as meeting the ideal mate; yet when you head to Madeleine’s Daughter, finding the perfect fit is practically guaranteed. Celebrated for its impressive collection of gowns that range from the modern designs of Enzoani to timeless favorites such as Mikaella, this bridal shop offers hands-on, personal guidance from a knowledgeable team. All you have to do is book an appointment, and then get ready for the big reveal. Portsmouth, NH, madeleinesdaughter.com.

Bridesmaid Dresses

Flair Boston

You know the adage “always a bridesmaid, never a bride”? Well, a visit to Flair will actually make your pals embrace that mindset (for once). The shop puts the ladies-in-waiting first, pulling from a collection of beautiful fabrics, trendy hues, and contemporary contours to find each ’maids ideal dress based on their body type and personality. The upscale yet relaxed setting, meanwhile, makes everyone feel at ease. Back Bay, flairbridesmaid.com.

Engagement Rings

Boston Diamond Company

This Newbury Street spot feels like a luxurious lounge you’d like to linger in, and that’s exactly what owner Stephanie Binder was going for—a comfortable environment akin to a boutique hotel. But you’re there for the bling, and trust us, you won’t be disappointed. The platinum and 18-karat-gold engagement rings showcased in the boutique’s cases are true stunners made only with the highest-quality diamonds—though we fully endorse working with Binder to design your own custom sparkler. Back Bay, bostondiamond.com.

Wedding Bands

Long’s Jewelers

Long’s, in business for nearly 150 years, certainly understands what it takes to endure. There’s romance in longevity, so buying a wedding band from the seasoned jeweler seems like an auspicious way to start your marriage. With locations in the Back Bay, Braintree, Burlington, Peabody, and Nashua, New Hampshire, you can count on the highest-quality diamonds and top-tier customer service from these knowledgeable folks. Thanks to its multiple locations, Long’s has a vast selection of wedding bands, and if, perchance, they don’t have what you’re looking for, they can make it for you. longsjewelers.com.

Bar Service

Olive & Twist

As much as we love a creative cocktail, we love getting our cocktails from a creative bar. And Olive & Twist, housed in a chicly turned-out VW bus called Penny Lane, is just that. Owner Emma Roberts (no, not that Emma Roberts), who also operates Capers Catering, and her staff tailor bar service to each celebration they serve: If you want wine and craft beer on tap, they’re on it. Mixologists can offer tastings of varietals, brews, or spirits, and they shine when creating signature cocktails. The team knows its craft well, and if you need guidance, they’re able to recommend distillers, brewers, and vineyards from small batch to top-shelf. oliveandtwistbar.com.

Transportation

Rent the Classics

When the city’s headliners need a car fit for making an entrance, they reach out to Rent the Classics. The autos in owner Mark Orloff’s fleet are distinctive and elegant, true classics representing a range of eras that will make you feel like royalty on your wedding day. There’s a 1957 Porsche 356, a 1967 Mustang GT convertible, and a pristine 1975 Cadillac Eldorado. Our favorite, though, is the convertible 1986 Rolls-Royce Corniche 2, which was the most expensive car in the world—costing $126,000—when it was introduced to the market. renttheclassics.com.

Rentals

Party Rentals Ltd.

Transforming a blank-canvas event space for a wedding takes a lot of coordination, and the situation can get especially dicey when multiple vendors are involved. This five-decade-old rental company takes the stress out of the situation by providing the biggest inventory and widest variety of rental products in the country. You’ll be wowed by the offerings in its Leather District design studio, reassured by the pros’ product advice, and impressed by the technology the team uses to streamline ordering and delivery. Leather District, partyrentalltd.com.

Beyond the Ballroom

These hotels may be classic, but the celebration spaces inside are as unique as they come.

For Upgraded Elegance

The Four Seasons Hotel Boston

Many a bride has descended from this icon’s dramatic staircase for first-look photos; now, with a recent reimagining of the ground-floor public spaces by designer Ken Fulk, you can also strike a pose in a chic lounge offering rich velvet seating accented in silk fringe. Upstairs, the former restaurant Aujourd’hui has reopened as a delightful event space framed by floor-to-ceiling windows that capture leafy views. And if you prefer to take the party outside, the Sanctuary, the hotel’s new brick-clad terrace, is positively dreamy, too. Back Bay, fourseasons.com/boston.

For Intimate Luxury

The Liberty Hotel

Situated at the base of Beacon Hill, the historic Liberty Hotel is a former jail—but don’t let its criminal past scare you off. Romance is perennially in the air in the Yard, an inviting outdoor ceremony spot featuring alluring lights, plenty of greenery, and intimate vibes. The Liberty Bar in the hotel’s rotunda serves as a stylish spot for cocktail hour, while Lydia Shire’s on-site restaurant, Scampo, offers a 50-seat private dining room for foodie couples. Beacon Hill, libertyhotel.com.

For a Beachy Backdrop

Ocean Edge Resort & Golf Club

Waterfront settings make for extra-special photo ops, so Ocean Edge on Cape Cod Bay has a lot going for it right out of the gate. Aside from its indoor ballrooms, the venue provides couples with a variety of eye-catching alternatives, including ceremonies held on the beach; garden-style wedding receptions at the poolside Bay Pines Pavilion; elegant, tented occasions on the mansion’s lush front lawn; and sunset cocktail hours on the hotel’s serene Ocean Terrace, overlooking—you guessed it—the sea’s rolling waves. Brewster, oceanedgeweddings.com.

For a Storybook setting

Harbor View Hotel

Couples will truly feel like Cinderella and Prince Charming when they’re transported to their Harbor View Hotel reception in a horse-drawn carriage. The other perks that come with hosting your wedding here are numerous, but the majestic location overlooking Edgartown Harbor and Lighthouse Beach takes the (wedding) cake. In addition to its luxurious ballroom, smaller spaces in the well-appointed hotel accommodate more-intimate affairs. The most iconic and memorable celebrations, however, take place under a tent, on the Great Lawn amid English gardens. Edgartown, harborviewhotel.com.

First published in the print issue of Boston Weddings 2025 with the headline, “Best of Boston Weddings.”