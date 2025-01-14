A Magic Mountain Wedding at Vermont’s Lodge at Spruce Peak

Rebecca Merson and Alexander Adami celebrated their union surrounded by stunning views, family, and a golden retriever named Breezy.

This article is from the 2025 issue of Boston Weddings.

August 10, 2024

The Lodge at Spruce Peak

Stowe, Vermont

Having grown up in Stowe, Vermont, the mountains have always been in the backdrop of Rebecca Merson’s life. So even though she and her boyfriend, Alex Adami, were living in Salt Lake City, it was natural that he proposed to her on a hike across the street from her childhood home during a visit in the summer of 2023. “He knew how special the area was to me,” Rebecca recalls. After the proposal, her family was waiting for them back at her parents’ house, ready to celebrate.

After meeting in college in Boston, Alex and Rebecca bumped into each other years later. “We were in the same dorm for one semester, and then I transferred to a school in Vermont,” Rebecca says. “We reconnected in Florida where Alex is from and where I lived.” Although they’d spent time living in different parts of the country, both Alex and Rebecca knew that the Lodge at Spruce Peak was the only place to consider having their wedding. “My parents are members of the club, and my family is very connected to the mountain and the people there. Having our wedding there felt very natural.”

THE SETTING

“When it came to the wedding itself, we really wanted to utilize the alpine scenery for all it had to offer,” Alex says. “That’s one of the reasons Spruce Peak was so perfect for us, not only the personal connection we have to Stowe Mountain Resort and Mt. Mansfield, but also the variety of ways we could use the natural mountain landscape for our weekend—from the outdoor ceremony to our first-look photos (up on the slopes where Rebecca learned to snowboard as a young girl), and even taking our couple photos on the picturesque mountain course were truly breathtaking.”

THE LEAD-UP

“Alex and I spent a week in Stowe ahead of the wedding, and having that downtime to visit some of the spots that were such an important part of my childhood was a blessing,” Rebecca says. “This quiet time together made things all the better when the festivities kicked off on Thursday with a private reception for our closest friends and family in Spruce Peak’s hidden speakeasy, the Linehouse. Getting that time with everyone closest to us before the full weekend was so special.”

THE CEREMONY

It was important to the couple that the ceremony take place in a tent outside of the Alpine Clubhouse. But as the wedding weekend drew closer, the weather was looking bad—really bad. “There were hurricane warnings,” Rebecca says. “We were trying to figure out a plan B, but there wasn’t an option we liked.” Fortunately, the forecast changed to rain on Friday, and Saturday morning dawned clear and sunny. “A perfect day,” Rebecca says.

THE FLOWERS

Taking cues from the setting, the florals were a mix of “mountain boho” and traditional romance, says Rebecca: Various shades of light-hued roses were paired with pampas grass.

THE ACCOMMODATIONS

Spruce Peak was an optimal place to host the wedding weekend because all of the guests were able to get hotel rooms on-site. “With all the different venues, we were able to hold the rehearsal dinner, wedding, and other gatherings in between there. So we could be close with everyone all weekend. Guests were always bumping into others in the lobby; it was so much fun,” Rebecca says.

THE DRESS

Rebecca veered toward classic when it came to her dress silhouette. “I didn’t want anything too wild or crazy, so my dress—which came from Anne Barge in New York City—is more traditional,” she says.

THE DOG

When Alex proposed to Rebecca, they were on a hike with her family golden retriever, Breezy, so it made sense to incorporate the beloved pup into the wedding festivities: She walked down the aisle with Rebecca’s sister.

Band Jordan Kahn Orchestra (Georgia Bridgwater Orchestra)

Décor Drape Art Designs

DJ DJ Othello, Jarrell Entertainment

Flowers Tipsy Tulip Designs

Hair & Makeup Lyndsay Simon Beauty (Rossella Mastrocola)

Linens BBJ La Tavola

Photographer Sarah Salvas

Venue The Lodge at Spruce Peak

Videographer Paros Films

First published in the print issue of Boston Weddings 2025 with the headline, “Rebecca Merson & Alexander Adami.”

