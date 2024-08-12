Gala-Hopping with Bentley Owners and Leslie Odom Jr.

Our intrepid society columnist reports from Boston's swankiest affairs, including the Green & White Ball at the Newbury Boston and Hot Pink Party at the Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport.

If there were a high school yearbook for Boston monuments, we know who’d be voted most popular. Some 300 people in formalwear came out to support Friends of the Public Garden during the Green & White ball, held at the Newbury Boston.

The venue was transformed into a sylvan glade—complete with a tunnel of lush greenery leading into the cocktail reception and raffle tickets fashioned into wreaths made out of ivy and white roses—while dinner was served in the ballroom, with its windows overlooking the evening’s beneficiary.

Adding to the stunning visuals was the sparkly crowd, which included cochairs Gloria and Kenda Coleman and Victoria Sullivan; force of nature Brooke Sikora; man-about-town Jack Yeaton; Tiffany’s charmer Cedric Tonello; car czarina Melissa Steffy; fashion plate Sofia Ostrer; diamond dealer Jennifer Kinsman; art collectors and aesthetes Karen and Michael Rotenberg; dashing meteorologist Eric Fisher; Newbury Street threads peddler Riccardo Dallai Jr.; and the debonair Michael Forrester with his lucky other half, Courtney, who seems to win the raffle prize at every charity gala she attends and went home that evening with a pair of emerald earrings.

Overheard during the event:

“I have to be up at the crack of dawn to take my daughter to rowing practice.”

“Just be thankful she didn’t get into horses, or you’d be in Wellington, Florida, right now.”

However, the evening’s most amusing exchange came during the cocktail hour:

“Whose table are you sitting at?”

“Bentley’s.”

“Bentley who?”

“Bentley, like my car.”

Bookworms, Unite!

As cochair Lisa Pierpont astutely pointed out, “Hollywood might have actors and movies, but Boston has writers and books.” Accordingly, the Associates of the Boston Public Library held their annual Literary Lights dinner at the Fairmont Copley Plaza to honor a group of prominent authors and raise funds for the library’s Special Collections.

Tickled Pink

It was a giant ballroom filled with haute-couture Barbies and their adoring Kens when the Breast Cancer Research Foundation hosted its annual Hot Pink Party at the Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport. Front and center was the evening’s Unsung Hero Award recipient, Nancy Adams, introduced by Julie Joyal and surrounded by their impressive posse. The evening raised an eye-popping sum, and Leslie Odom Jr. gave a dazzling performance that lent the party its trademark kiss of magic.

First published in the print edition of the July 2024 issue with the headline, “Parks and Recreation.”