Five Local Stores to Shop the Best in Running Gear

Whether you signed up for your first 5K or your ninth Boston Marathon, you’ll go the distance with these running essentials.

For Sneakers

Marathon Sports

Finding the perfect pair of running sneakers based solely off obscure product names like “Ghost” and “Pegasus” can feel overwhelming, but that’s where Marathon Sports steps in. Staffers will assess your goals and gait before recommending kicks such as New Balance’s “1080s” for cruising through base miles or Saucony’s “Peregrine 12s” for conquering technical terrain. As for race day, opt for Hoka’s carbon-fiber-plated model, which ultra-runner Jim Walmsley wore while crushing the American 100K record in just over six hours. How’s that for speed?

671 Boylston St., Boston, 617-267-4774, marathonsports.com.

For Clothing

Heartbreak Hill Running Company

Ditch the suffocating T-shirts and restrictive tights for Heartbreak Hill Running Company’s technical athleticwear. Carrying lines from the likes of Nike, Oiselle, and others, the brand offers everything from moisture-wicking singlets to multi-pocket shorts perfect for stashing energy gels. This month, run to their Boston, Cambridge, or Newton shop to snag a limited-edition top and hat from their “Boston 2022” collection, inspired by our city’s scientific achievements (thanks, Moderna).

652 Tremont St., Boston, 617- 391-0897, heartbreak.run.

For Accessories

Charles River Running

Tired of your sunglasses bouncing while you jog? Chaffing in places no one cares to hear about? Feeling dehydrated during those hours-long training sessions? Stop in at Charles River Running, where handy items such as Goodr sunnies, Body Glide anti-chafing balm, and Nathan hydration packs abound. Owner Charlotte Walsh prioritizes products from woman-owned small businesses (think: Koala Clip phone holders), so you’re likely to find goodies here that other shops don’t carry.

679 Washington St., Norwood, 781-349-8341, charlesriverrunning.com.

For Tech

Whoop

Calling all data nerds: Boston-based tech company Whoop recently released an upgraded wrist tracker (not to mention its first-ever line of athletic clothing specifically made to hold the device). Aside from keeping tabs on sleep, strain, and recovery, Whoop’s newest wearable can alert you when your blood oxygen levels, skin temperature, or heart rate are abnormal. Translation: You’ll know when you’ve recovered enough to tackle those mile repeats, how much shuteye to get, and whether you’re overtraining. Shin splints begone.

whoop.com.

For Gym Equipment

Precision Fitness Equipment

These days, logging miles on the treadmill (read: “dreadmill”) doesn’t have to equate to staring at your basement walls. With one of Precision’s machines from trusty brands like Matrix or LifeFitness, you’re able to select a workout and then binge-watch the newest season of Bridgerton thanks to interactive touchscreens. Not sold? Ask about their self-propelled treadmills for greater control over pacing. Just remember to grab a handheld massager before leaving the shop. You’ll need it.

275 Centre St., Newton, 617-244-0812, precisionfitnessequipment.com.