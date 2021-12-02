Party Pics

Photos: The New England Center for Children 2021 Children of Promise Gala

Check out scenes from the November 12, 2021 NECC Children of Promise Gala at Boston’s InterContinental Hotel.

By ·

More than 300 business leaders, philanthropists, and NECC families and friends gathered to enjoy an evening of heartwarming stories of hope and inspiration, a lively auction hosted by NESN’s Jenny Johnson, and a special recognition of Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders for their tremendous support of Massachusetts approved, private, special education schools during the pandemic.

Photography by Pierce Harman 

Gala emcee Jenny Johnson of NESN.

Governor Charlie Baker, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders, and NECC CEO and Founder Vinnie Strully, Jr.

John Kim, Chair of the NECC Board of Directors, and Douglas and Julia Kim.

Gala Committee Co-chairs Matthew and Dina Wosk. Matthew also served as host/emcee of the Gala.

Guests enjoy dancing at the 2021 Children of Promise Gala.

Read More About:

Trending

  1. 15 Local Gifts You Can Find in Boston For Under $50

  2. Five Boston Nail Salons to Check Out Right Now

  3. Kick Back for a Stylish Staycation at One of These Five Boston Hotels

  4. The Write Stuff: Five Best Places to Buy Pens in Boston

  5. Photos: Taste Dinner Series at Mooncusser – Boston Magazine

  6. Five Cutting-Edge Boston Spa Treatments for Flawless Skin

  7. Photos: The New England Center for Children 2021 Children of Promise Gala – Boston Magazine