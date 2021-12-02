Photos: The New England Center for Children 2021 Children of Promise Gala

Check out scenes from the November 12, 2021 NECC Children of Promise Gala at Boston’s InterContinental Hotel.

More than 300 business leaders, philanthropists, and NECC families and friends gathered to enjoy an evening of heartwarming stories of hope and inspiration, a lively auction hosted by NESN’s Jenny Johnson, and a special recognition of Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders for their tremendous support of Massachusetts approved, private, special education schools during the pandemic.

Photography by Pierce Harman