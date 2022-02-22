Five New Boutique Fitness Studios to Check Out This Spring

From yoga studios to body­building gyms, the area’s freshest fitness facilities aim to reshape you from head to toe.

For Functional Fitness

If you’ve ever struggled to get out of a low-slung beach chair down the Cape or turn your neck and back enough to parallel park on Newbury Street, give this Marblehead studio a go. Form 01945, which opened its second location last August, specializes in functional-fitness workouts, intentionally designed to strengthen the muscles we rely on for everyday movements. Sign up for the studio’s signature “Form” class—a mat-based mash-up of yoga, cardio, and strength training—and watch your coordination and endurance go through the roof.

14 Bessom St., Marblehead, 617-680-8802, form01945.com.

For Bodybuilding

Ready to bulk up? Let fitness power couple Ellie and Shawn Sardina be your guides. In September, the former bikini competitor and bodybuilder, respectively, relaunched the Body Shop PTS, their well-loved weightlifting gym, in a new 3,000-square-foot facility in Peabody. Offering an array of staff trainers, challenging classes, and custom equipment (think: specialty training bars and thousands of pounds in calibrated plates and dumbbells), the Sardinas will have you flexing in front of the mirror in no time.

182 Newbury St., Peabody, 617-510-3306, thebodyshoppts.com.

For Yoga

Any good yogi knows there is no downtime when it comes to finding Zen (sort of ironic, no?). True to form, the folks behind Down Under School of Yoga keep the good vibes rolling this year with two new studios in Harvard Square and the South End, slated to open by April. Along with robust class schedules, they’ll both feature 100-seat Life Alive cafés, as well as complimentary yoga mats and lockers for stashing your stuff. Nama-stay tuned. John F. Kennedy St., Cambridge;

505 Tremont St., Boston; downunderyoga.com.

For Fat-Burning

Set your alarm for 5:15 a.m.: That’s when the fun starts weekdays at Healthy Hustle Fitness Studio in Easton. With fat-busting classes ranging from Jacked Back and Tank Top Toning to Glute Camp and Butts & Guts, staff trainers welcome both elite athletes and novices. There’s even twice-a-week training sessions for teens. Still not sold? The sports complex, which opened in October, provides convenient showers, along with a pro-shop area featuring branded merchandise, beverages, and supplements. We’d say that’s worth the early wake-up call.

290 Turnpike St., South Easton, 508-203-8383, healthyhustlefitness.com.

For Barre

Unemployment during the pandemic was not an option for barre instructor Jenn Maturo. So she began teaching virtual classes out of her basement, soon amassing a legion of followers who made it clear they’d support her if she opened a studio. And, in October, she did. Outfitted with mats, blocks, and sweat towels—not to mention Lululemon’s signature body-care line in the bathrooms—Maturo’s Pulse barre studio in Hingham conducts classes every day. Bonus points for the pro’s handy lunchtime offerings: as good a use of your midday break as any.

98 Derby St., Hingham, 508-221-6464, barrebyjenn.com.