On the Market: A Schoolhouse Turned Single-Family Home in Truro

This home also used to be a church and comes with a professional workspace and a backyard cottage.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

48 Truro Center Rd, Truro

Price: $1,695,000

Size: 3,120 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 5

This Truro home has known many lives. It was originally used as a schoolhouse when it was first built in South Truro in 1846, serving as the setting for the shaping of young minds. It then moved locations and was used as a church, according to listing agent Joan Lenane. And now it’s a three-bedroom residential property with its own cottage and a designated workspace office, ready to take on its next life as the perfect space for both work and play.

Reminders of this home’s former uses are everywhere. It still has soaring high ceilings and hardwood floors from its days as a church and school. The cute little steeple on top also remains, acting as a landmark so guests will never have to wonder which house is yours. But in addition to nods to the past, this home also has more modern features, including central air conditioning and an outdoor shower.

The main home features two bedrooms, three full bathrooms, a kitchen, and a living room with high ceilings. If you are one of the many people still working from home, there’s also a professional workspace here as well, with a full bathroom and butler’s kitchen. The space can be put to great use as a home office, an artist’s studio, or headquarters for small business owners.

Outside, even more surprises await. A garden with an array of plants and trees leads to a one-bedroom cottage nestled in the back of the lot. Not only does it have a full bathroom, but there’s also a living room, storage, full tiled bathroom, another butler’s kitchen, and an outdoor shower. A deck built off the cottage overlooks the garden for early morning coffee and lazy afternoons. This additional living space only further expands the possibilities for what you can do in this home’s next chapter.

For more information, contact Joan Lenane, Coldwell Banker Pat Shultz Real Estate, patshultz.com.

The Boston Home team has curated a list of the best home design and home remodeling professionals in Boston, including architects, builders, kitchen and bath experts, lighting designers, and more. Get the help you need with FindIt/Boston's guide to home renovation pros.