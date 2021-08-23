On the Market: A Salem Single-Family with Seaside Views and Entertaining Spaces

Built in the 1920s, the home boasts both vintage charm and modern amenities.

20 Naples Road, Salem

Price: 1,350,000

Size: 3,412 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 3

If you pictured yourself sipping mint juleps and waltzing through a Roaring 20s-style summer and that didn’t quite pan out, perhaps retreating to this quiet 1920s-built Salem stunner is on your dance card instead.

The single-family in a quiet neighborhood is a quick skip to Osgood Park and the waterfront, though after stepping past the art-deco like front porch and into the ample entertaining spaces that flow outside, you might be tempted to just never leave. Inside, water views hug the whole home and lure with sun-drenched spaces to relax and enjoy them.

Though built in the 1920s, recent extensive renovations plant the pad in the here-and-now, from the Bosch appliances and the marble countertops in the oversized kitchen, to the sleek cabinetry that hides ample storage. The open-concept layout of the first floor is perfect for soirees, too. Start with intimate cocktails by the original fireplace in the living room—with its handsome brickwork balanced by the space’s soothing palette—before dinner in the adjoining dining room with its water views. If Roaring ’20s-style parties are in the plans, revelers can toast to the sunset on the back deck. And after what seems like social-distancing for an eternity, guests who are a little rusty when it comes to revelry can freshen up in the first-floor full bath, and get some early shut-eye in the nearby bedroom.

From the social spaces of the first floor, foxtrot up the stairs to find a quiet retreat for the family. Two spacious bedrooms await on the second floor and the primary suite sings as a singular oasis. Here, vaulted ceilings accented with bead-board and beams draw the eyes upward, while oversized windows let in views of both the sea and the skies. Stow your party attire in the walk-in closet and head to the adjoining full bath to unwind, where you can choose between a steam in the custom-tiled shower or a luxurious soak in the free-standing tub. Whether you’re more drawn to the seaside or social spaces, it’s plain to see this pad promises it all.

For information, contact Christine Gordon, Sagan Harborside Sotheby’s International Realty, saganharborside.com.

