On the Market: A Picturesque Victorian in Savin Hill

In this bucolic Dorchester home, you'll be delighted to find period features like stained glass with modern amenities.

15 Trescott St., Dorchester

Price: $1,425,000

Size: 3,660 square feet

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 3

Is there anything more idyllic than walking down a tree-lined street in Dorchester, coffee in hand, and admiring the rows of colorful Victorian homes that make up parts of the neighborhood? Answer: Yes. Try living in one. This 1800s Victorian home on Trescott Street offers the chance to live that tranquil life you imagine when walking by these houses. And making your home in a historic building in Savin Hill—near the water, parks, and local shops—can be everything you dream of and probably a bit more.

These charming homes are more than just the perfect backdrop for your stroll, but historic sites. This forest green house has retained its stately elegance over the years with period features that have endured over the last century or so. We’re talking colorful stained-glass windows and lighting fixtures, quarter-sawn oak floors, high ceilings, and bowed leaded glass windows that let in just the perfect amount of sunshine. Outside, you’ll find a cobblestone driveway and charming screen-in front porch that you can enjoy almost any time of year.

But of course, you’re not stuck with Victorian amenities. This quaint driveway leads to a garage so you’re not stuck dusting your car off every time it snows. You’ll have more modern comforts in the form of surround sound wiring, central air conditioning and high velocity heating. No drafty winters here!

The kitchen and bathrooms of this home have also been updated to the picture of modernity. In the former, you’ll find a cooking range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal for your convenience along with a spacious island and chic granite backsplash. The basement has also been recently refinished and can serve as an ever-coveted bonus space. Want more room? A secluded backyard with a patio right off the kitchen adds the finishing touch on this quaint escape of a home.

