On the Market: The Hilltop Estate of the Chafee Family Political Dynasty

Surrounded by marshland, meadows, and a winding river, this Warwick home served as a place of solace for late US Senator John Chafee and his family.

1128 Ives Road, Warwick, Rhode Island

Price: $5,950,000

Size: 2,065

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 3

In Massachusetts, we have the Kennedys as the resident political dynasty. In Rhode Island, it’s the Chafees. The family’s legislative history began with John Chafee who, after serving in the Marines, served as the 66th Governor of Rhode Island, United States Secretary of the Navy, and as United States Senator to Rhode Island from 1976 until 1999. He was succeeded by his son, Lincoln, who in addition to serving as Senator was also the Governor of Rhode Island from 2011 to 2015. In short: political power runs deep in this family.

In addition to their civic involvement, the Chafee family legacy also includes this estate in Warwick, the town where Lincoln Chafee served as mayor back in the ’90s before hitting the Senate. The property, which is still owned by the family today, served as a respite for the Chafees after a long day of shaking hands and kissing babies on the campaign trail or sitting through a legislative hearing. The estate is seated atop a slope that offers maximum views of the surrounding rolling meadows, salt marsh, and winding river where waterfowl and field animals can often be spotted. It’s a perfect reminder of all the beauty of Rhode Island and that’s just on the outside.

The uniquely crafted main house, which has six bedrooms and three bathrooms, offers a two-story Palladian window in its double-height living room, where you can soak in the sun and nature around you. A breakfast balcony off the front hall overlooks this living room space, the distinct lofted design allowing for sunlight from the living room window to flood into this dining nook. Nearby, a private study comes equipped with its own fireplace, in case you want to follow in the footsteps of the Chafees and craft some legislation late at night.

Outside, the grounds of the home offer further nature-fueled reprieve from your busy life. A gambrel-roofed barn with a hay loft and four horse stalls have served as home to geese, chicken, and a few family dogs over the years with the possibility to house ponies or maybe just to use as an additional recreation area. For maximum relaxation, head down to the brick terrace, shaded by a thick grape arbor, where you can enjoy the chirping of the birds that flock to the area. It’s easy to see how this place became a retreat for one of Rhode Island’s busiest lawmakers.

For more information, contact Judith Chace and Amy Doorley, Mott & Chace Sotheby’s Intl., mottandchace.com.

