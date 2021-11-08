On the Market: A Back Bay Rowhouse for Under $1 Million

Getting to live near Boston's best attractions for under seven figures is the deal of your wildest real estate dreams.

103 Beacon St. #1, Back Bay

Price: $990,000

Size: 845 square feet

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1 full

Do you feel an adrenaline spike when you score a good deal from the sales rack? Then you’d better brace yourself to see this duplex in one of Boston’s most exclusive zip codes. This Beacon Street home lands you mere steps away from the greenery of the Public Garden and the Common, the sparkling waters of the Charles, the meandering paths of the Esplanade, and the splendor of Newbury and Charles Street shops. But you won’t have to shell out millions just to live there. This gorgeous condo comes in at just under a million, meaning you get to live in one of the best spots in Boston for an absolute steal.

And while they say real estate is all about location, location, location, this rowhouse-style home isn’t too shabby regardless of where it’s found. The front-facing condo is heavy on the charm, with flairs of Victorian design. This comes in the form of soaring 14-foot ceilings, exposed brick walls, two fireplaces (one of which is surrounded by spacious built-ins), and original crown molding detail from when the building was constructed around 1855. A spiral staircase to the second story adds additional flair.

But you’ll also find modern touches throughout this house. The kitchen is designed with granite features and stainless steel appliances. With a white tile backsplash, the whole space feels fresh and clean. The home’s sole bathroom was recently renovated to include the latest technology, including a smart home shower. A roomy primary bedroom suite and a study/den that can function as an office or guest room also helps this space meet the needs of any modern homeowner. And to top it all, there’s a shared patio just outside for that coveted indoor-outdoor living. It’s the perfect spot for sitting, people watching, and remember how lucky you are to live in this rare deal of a home.

For more information, contact Stephanie Crawford, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, elliman.com.

