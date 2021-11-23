On the Market: A Vermont Ski Country Estate Surrounded by Acres of Forest

This stunning estate with an all-white exterior has both a pond and river on its grounds and comes with a crew to care for the land.

294 VT Route 100, Weston, VT

Price: $4,500,000

Size: 7,124 square feet

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 6 (2 full, 2 three-quarter, and 2 half)

The term “winter white” is brought to a whole other level with this home. Tucked at the end of a long, wooded drive in picture book perfect Vermont, living in this towering, snow-colored estate would be like living in your very own fairy tale. Protected at the front by a gated entrance and surrounded by 240 acres of managed forests with landscaped meadows and gardens plus a large pond, there’s a magical quality in this mountainside property in the center of Vermont ski country.

The West River runs through these spacious grounds, snaking its way through the many buildings that make up this estate. On this property, you’ll find a screened gazebo and a dock off the pond. A large barn holds quarters for the caretakers who maintain the home’s vast exterior. Wander some more, and you’ll stumble upon a heated pool and spa next to a covered patio, a fire pit, and a terrace with a private garden off the primary bedroom suite.

This bedroom suite is one of five bedrooms (all of them coming with their own en-suite bathroom) in the house and one of over a dozen rooms found in this architect-designed home. You’ll find anything you need here, from open spaces to cozier nooks. In addition to the traditional home fixings (kitchen, living room, den), you get an office, home library, wine cellar, exercise room, and a music room under this roof. The current owner has not only expanded the space to this sprawl, but upgraded the system so the house remains climate-controlled year-round thanks to the help of central air and radiant heat. (There’s even a generator on standby for when a blizzard knocks out your power.) You can store your cars in a three-bay heated garage. And you’ll want to have your vehicle here so you can explore the nearby museums, galleries, dining spots, and shops, including the Vermont Country Store. A staff of caretakers and farm equipment are ready to keep the property in shipshape, so it’s ready for you to just step right in to make it your new home.

For more information, contact Steve Stettler, Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty, fourseasonssir.com.