Boston’s Newest Tower Offers Luxury Living Downtown for under $1 Million

Units start at $600,000 in The Parker, which also provides access to a private screening room, a lounge, and rooftop cabanas.

Living downtown in a luxury condo was once a goal only attainable for most of us if we won the lottery. But soon, living the high life in Boston’s downtown won’t require a seven-figure paycheck. In fact, units at The Parker, a 22-story luxury building opening on Lagrange Street next summer, might yield a more manageable mortgage than some suburban homes.

Starting next month, The Parker’s 147 residences will officially go up for sale with move-ins expected to begin next summer. Offering studios to two-bedrooms ranging from 500 to 1,250 square feet in space, the units are slated to sell starting from $600,000 to just under $3 million. While such a price might seem like a steal (comparatively—this is Boston, after all), the project’s sale director, George Sarkis of the Sarkis Team at Douglas Elliman, says the units are priced per square foot, making it in line with other buildings in Boston. But what enhances this offering is the amenities you get with living in this towering glass building.

The savvy Boston house hunter might look at these prices and wonder how much bang they’re getting for their buck. But never fear—you get more than just a fancy zip code when you live in this building. Aside from the starter pack of luxury building amenities—valet garage parking, a 24/7 doorman—The Parker will offer an array of high-end community spaces within the building, so your living room extends beyond your front door.

“For any of us who live in city, we’re able to give up the comforts of suburban life,” says Linda Zerif, who designed The Parker. “The city becomes our space. In this building, you’re in a prime location. You have the entire city as your living room. But one of the things that makes the building so unique is the developer committed to user experience. You may have a unit that’s a studio or one bedroom, but you also have your own roof deck terrace where you can have cocktails with friends overlooking city.”

Residents here can start their day with coffee at the café on the ground floor. After work, they can enjoy a drink at the Rose Lounge, a speakeasy-inspired space with a bronze bar and antique mirrored backsplash. Or they can unwind in the billiards room with a game under the chandelier. On weekends, a private soundproofed screening room can be used by residents to stream the Pats game. There’s also a gym, as well as a rooftop terrace with cabanas and a bar so you can enjoy drinks with a view. And there’s room throughout these common spaces to socialize, dine, and even work from home, expanding the definition of “home” within this building.

Then there’s the units themselves. Fortis Property Group, the developer behind the project, worked with Zarifi to create units just as desirable as the amenities. Inspired by her Lebanese and Afghan roots, Zarifi aimed to create a warm environment with mink and warm white tones throughout both the homes and common spaces. In the condos themselves, you’ll find 9-foot tall ceilings, wide oak flooring, brass and gold accents, and oversized glass windows that offer panoramic views so you can gaze out pensively over the city. The kitchens feature custom satin gold pendant lighting, matte lacquer cabinetry, Calacatta marble countertops, marble backsplashes, Thermador and Bosch appliances, and brushed gold pull-down faucets. You’ll find the same Calacatta marble in the floors, as well as herringbone shower tiling, tiled shower floors, and gray grain millwork against solid white vanity tops. Each unit also has a little nook for professionals still working from home to set up a desk.

“Now, more than ever, people need to live all areas of life within the home, and we were able to achieve that,” Zarifi says.

In addition, the location of this building lands you near anything you might want to downtown, only further expanding your living space. The nearby Boston Common and Gardens serve as your backyard, while the best downtown restaurants can serve as your home kitchen. And while the real estate market took a slight dip downtown last year during the pandemic, Sarkis says year-to-date sales in full-service buildings in 2021 are much higher than what they were last year, indicating a return of Boston’s business district. And with most properties here selling between $500,000 and $3 million, he’s anticipating a scramble for units in this project.

“We’re seeing a boom,” he says. “We haven’t slowed down. Boston has the fundamentals most cities don’t have. We have colleges, hospitals. Now you have a boom in pharmaceuticals, tech… It continues to bring people here.”