On the Market: A Massive French Beaux Arts Mansion in Brookline

You get 10,000 square feet of living space in this Cottage farm home, right in the heart of the city. Who could ask for more?

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

132 Carlton St., Brookline

Price: $4,888,000

Size: 10,792 square feet

Bedrooms: 11

Bathrooms: 7 full, 2 partial

We get it: You have a lot of items of your list of “wants” for a first home. But more important to buyers lately than farmhouse sinks and exposed bricks is having space to spread out for remote work. At the same time, no one wants to give up having to-go ramen in walking distance. This Brookline mansion in the Cottage Farm Historic District marries these two seemingly conflicting ideas, giving you over 10,000 square feet of living space with the conveniences of city living right outside your front door, making it the golden egg of your house hunt.

This one-of-a-kind French Beaux-arts style home was designed by the esteemed Boston-based architectural firm Kilham & Hopkins. This group, which has been designing houses around the city since the early twentieth-century, did not phone it in on this manor, incorporating artful mahogany millwork and dramatic yet beautiful touches throughout this house. The new owners here will enjoy a curved staircase in the front foyer, a quintessential mansion touch. High ceilings, French pocket doors, fireplaces and built-ins throughout elevate every well-sized room in this home.

And with a ton of rooms, the new owners here will have the chance to customize this stone-and-stucco home to their liking. Here you’ll find space for a home office, a game room complete with a pool table, and even a home gym. With eleven bedrooms and seven full bathrooms, you can carve out space for everyone in your family, from the youngest little one to the older heads of the brood. No matter how many live here, a massive kitchen with a pantry prep area and nearby formal dining room will always leave you space to gather. And with garage parking and deeded space, you can walk or drive to the many hot spots nearby, from Tatte Bakery for your brunch days to the other nearby shops on Beacon at St. Mary’s. The world is yours for the taking.

For more information, contact Esin Susol, Castles Unlimited, castlesunlimited.com.

The Boston Home team has curated a list of the best home design and home remodeling professionals in Boston, including architects, builders, kitchen and bath experts, lighting designers, and more. Get the help you need with FindIt/Boston's guide to home renovation pros.