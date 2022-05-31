On the Market: A Resort-Style Home in New Hampshire with an Infinity Pool

This estate on the Cocheco River also comes with a deep-water dock for easy access for boating enthusiasts.

32 Wisteria Drive, Dover, NH

Price: $9,950,000

Size: 12,841 square feet

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 2 full, 8 partial

Forget getting a beach house. This estate offers waterfront access from a resort-style home right on New Hampshire’s Cocheco River. Located right on the shores of the estuary, this home has a number of amenities for owners and their visitors alike to enjoy a number of summertime activities now that the start of the season is upon us.

Across the 16 acres of land that come with this property, you’ll find nearly any outdoor amenity that you can imagine. Across the manicured grounds are both tennis and bocce courts for lawn game enthusiasts, as well as a green for golfers to practice on. Prefer to be out on the water? You’ve got options there too. A fishing pond on the grounds offers a quiet reprieve for an afternoon spent watching your fishing line. If relaxation means a soak in an infinity pool followed by a trip to the spa or lounging on a covered patio, this home has that as well. And then there’s the natural riverscape right outside your door: With the river accessible from your backyard (using your own deep water dock), boaters can hit the water, whether it be for a pleasure cruise or a ride down to downtown Portsmouth (which is only 40 minutes away by boat). The river feeds into the Atlantic, as well, for days when you want a little seafaring.

The house itself is guarded by a gated entrance and kept off the road by a winding driveway, meaning you’ll find the ultimate privacy here. Inside, walls of glass offer glimpses of the waterfront outside, while vaulted barrel ceilings create a cavernous feel. The home decor includes commissioned works from local artists, which add a special touch. And with the bathrooms and bedrooms designed for the ultimate luxury, you’ll truly feel like you’re at a resort when living in this luxury hotel-inspired home.

For more information, contact Barbara Dunkle, Bean Group / Portsmouth, beangroup.com.

