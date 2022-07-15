On the Market: A Rhode Island Retreat with an Indoor Fountain

This home is minutes away from the beaches of Charlestown and Westerly, but its unique design provides a fresh spin on a coastal home.

160C Ross Hill Rd., Charlestown, RI

Price: $3,990,000

Size: 3,036 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 5 full

Scanning the real estate market in New England, you’ll see a lot of classic Colonials, compact Capes, or contemporary creations with sleek, clean lines and plain color palettes. If you’re sick of the same designs over and over, head on down to coastal Rhode Island, where you’ll find this home with over two acres of land spread that’s a total departure from anything else on today’s market.

Architect and interior designer Soheil Tavakoli crafted this single-family home in 2018 with Persian and Native American influences in mind. With an angular pool, a faceted dome ceiling, and warm wooden color palette, you’ll have a home that doesn’t feel like a traditional New England design while still being minutes away from some of Rhode Island’s finest beaches. The grounds of this compound include waterfalls, custom fountains, and an outdoor yoga platform. There’s also a sweeping terrace covered by a dark wood overhang with a distinct peak that offers a shady place to relax. And then there’s the pool, shaped like a rectangle with four additional points coming out each side, creating a shape unlike anything you’ve seen before.

And don’t think the aquatic features are limited to the grounds. Inside, a fountain bordered by sculptured bas-relief and an intricate iron cutout makes the dining room where it sits feel like an ancient Roman gathering space. Meanwhile, a living room with a facted dome shaped ceiling and a skylight offers a celestial vibe. This and a stone fireplace by the kitchen can serve as focal points of the home.

This custom-built abode also comes with three private en-suite bedrooms, including a primary suite with a sitting area and views of the courtyard. And with the property coming with two additional lots, this home serves as the perfect space for the buyer who wants an extraordinary home with the chance to further make their mark on the space.

For more information, contact Amy Doorley and John Blair, Mott & Chace Sotheby’s Intl., mottandchace.com.

