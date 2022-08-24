On the Market: An East End Waterfront Home in Provincetown

Old world charm meets new world conveniences in a sun-drenched home just steps from the beach and everything the area has to offer.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

551 Commercial St., Provincetown

Price: $4,995,000

Size: 2,620 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 partial

Constructed circa 1850, this is the first time in almost four decades that this East End home is up for sale in Provincetown. Situated directly on the waterfront and the area’s bustling main street, this Antique-style listing seamlessly combines old world charm with convenient modern-day amenities. Just steps away from the beach, it’s a breeze to enjoy the scenic surroundings while still having access to all of the town’s galleries, buzzing nightlife, enticing restaurants, and shopping. With three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and one partial bathroom, there’s enough room to stretch out and spend quality time with family and friends.

Featuring a wall of windows, the living room, located on the first floor, provides plenty of natural light, breathtaking water views all day and into the night, and an alcove overlooking the deck and bay that make for a perfect spot to indulge in some casual dining. That deck, by the way, includes stairs leading straight to the sand, which makes beach strolls a no brainer. There’s also a large formal dining room with a wood-burning fireplace (one of two in the house) and its own alcove ideal for a home office space.

Upstairs, the primary suite is an open layout with every window featuring water views, and an alcove offering a comfy space where you can take in the scenery or get lost in a good book. The two additional bedrooms boast water vistas as well, and a conveniently situated shared bathroom. The home includes a private fenced-in yard and a patio that connects to the parking area, which provides space to accommodate three cars.

The single-family residence, which has undergone renovations completed over the years by Cape Associates, also comes with a new oil tank, a Title V septic, a half bath and large laundry room, wood shingle roof and exterior, and an outdoor storage shed. Plus, if you’re an inspiring writer, you’ll definitely be impressed by this property’s provenance: It was previously the summer home of Abe Burrows, the Pulitzer Prize–winning playwright and director. If all of this doesn’t inspire your great American novel, at least you can enjoy the art of living in a serene environment.

For more information, contact Brenda Dean, Cove Real Estate, capecodcove.com.

The Boston Home team has curated a list of the best home design and home remodeling professionals in Boston, including architects, builders, kitchen and bath experts, lighting designers, and more. Get the help you need with FindIt/Boston's guide to home renovation pros.