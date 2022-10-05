On the Market: A Cambridge Victorian Owned by a Noted Architect

This West Cambridge abode was once the home of the local architect who designed the Cambridge Public Library.

167 Brattle St., Cambridge

Price: $13,500,000

Size: 8,009 square feet

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 5 full, 4 partial

If you want a well-designed home, why not go with one owned by someone who knew design inside and out? This Cambridge home was once the residence of Henry Van Brunt, the designer of a number of noted Boston area buildings, including Harvard’s Memorial Hall and the main building of the Cambridge Public Library. His personal home (which even won an award from the Cambridge Historical Commission) is just as stunning as these creations.

Landscaped grounds and a stately front porch surround the front of this property. Upon entering the Victorian-style home, you’ll be greeted by a grand foyer with a soaring ceiling. This design element, along with custom millwork, can be found among the home’s many elegant spaces, including the living room, music room, dining room, and family room. Downstairs, you’ll find an exercise room for adults and one for kids. There’s also a wine cellar where you can store all your best bottles. This abundance of rooms offers a number of places where you can entertain, while a French Country Style kitchen with granite countertops, an island, and a nearby breakfast room will please the home chef (and serves as a great place where you can enjoy that bottle of wine).

On the upper levels are the bedrooms, including a top-floor game room and guest suite with a kitchenette and a full bathroom. The second floor hosts three additional bedroom and bathroom suites, plus the primary suite. This suite comes with two rooms (a sitting room/office and a bedroom), plus a walk-in closet and a lavish four-piece bathroom. This bedroom also comes with its own fireplace, so it’s designed for maximum coziness for the winter nights ahead of us—not too shabby for the $13.5 million price tag.

For more information, contact Gail Roberts, Ed Feijo & Team, Coldwell Banker Realty – Cambridge, coldwellbankerhomes.com.

