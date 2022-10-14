On the Market: A Rustic Plymouth Home with Cathedral Ceilings

28 Hickorywood, Plymouth

Price: $1,1990,000

Size: 3,170 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3 full, 1 partial

There’s something sweet about this house, and it’s not just the beautiful open floor plan, cathedral ceilings, or the cabin in the woods feel it offers. This home’s roots are actually quite literally sweet. Its natural wood accents incorporate beams from the original Rye Tavern (a hotspot in Plymouth that dates back to the 1770s), but also the Necco Wafer factory in Rhode Island. Every time you look up at these beams, you take in a bit of local history—and that’s only part of this house’s beauty.

In addition to repurposed wooden beams, this custom-built home features shiplap and bead board, natural wood floors, and floor-to-ceiling windows that offer views of the greenery outside. All this is exactly why it’s been nicknamed “Treetop,” per the listing from the realtor. Adding to the rustic feel is a stone fireplace in the living room, perfect for keeping you warm on cold fall nights, and a farmhouse-inspired chef’s kitchen, which comes with double oven walls, custom cabinets, granite countertops, an oversized island, and a farmer’s sink.

This home is also custom-built, which means it’s uniquely crafted with a number of spaces for work and play. Within these walls, you’ll found multiple bedrooms, a home office, a lofted sitting area on the second floor, and a family room with a bar on the lower level walkout. The first-floor ensuite bedroom adds a little extra luxury. It comes with a walk-in closet/dressing room and a bathroom with a clawfoot tub, double vanity, and tiled shower. And off the back of the home, there’s a deck, perfect for watching the sunset. This might not be a vacation home, but every day will feel like an escape, thanks to all this custom-built abode has to offer.

