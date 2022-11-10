On the Market: A Custom New Build in Mattapoisett with a Dreamy Backyard

This freshly constructed home boasts an in-ground heated saltwater pool and jacuzzi with a pool house, plus a patio for entertaining.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

7 White Pine Lane, Mattapoisett

Price: $2,995,000

Size: 6,342 square feet

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 5 full, 1 partial

It’s once again the time of year when we’re facing shorter and colder days. Such conditions might not seem conducive for a dip in the pool, but then again, not everyone has a pool like the one at this Mattapoisett home. Now up for sale just months after it was constructed, it offers a chance to live in Mattapoisett’s Bay Club golf community, as well as enjoy a number of outdoor amenities within the confines of your own home.

In the spacious backyard, you’ll find privacy (thanks to the 1.10-acre lot) and a chance for an outdoor escape, no matter the time of year. Enjoy the patio in the summer months and the in-ground saltwater pool into the fall; its heating system keeps the water toasty, despite cooling temperatures. And when it gets too chilly, there’s the Jacuzzi. There’s also a separate pool house in the back, making it easy to run in for a quick dip anytime.

When you tear yourself away from the backyard to go back inside, you’ll find a sleek, modern interior space, just built by Lars Olson/LVO Builders. Designed by Saltonstall Architects, the home has a number of enviable features, including white oak flooring, handy built-ins, oversize Marvin Windows to allow for natural light, and a stunning two-story entry hall with a gorgeous staircase.

Within the home’s floor plan, you’ll also find five bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms, and a custom-built kitchen with SubZero and Wolf appliances. A vaulted living/family rooms sit off the kitchen and dining room, while downstairs, a finished basement adds even more square footage to the home. It can be used as a media room, a home gym, or a playroom. And with a sunken floor, the design can accommodate a golf simulator, should the new owners want a place to practice putting before hitting the links just outside their door.

For more information, contact Christopher Demakis, Demakis Family Real Estate, Inc., Demakis.com.

The Boston Home team has curated a list of the best home design and home remodeling professionals in Boston, including architects, builders, kitchen and bath experts, lighting designers, and more. Get the help you need with FindIt/Boston's guide to home renovation pros.