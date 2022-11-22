On the Market: An Elegant Lexington Mansion with an Indoor Pool

The home was inspired by an Italian villa, while the landscape was designed by Frederick Law Olmsted Jr.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

12 Summit Rd., Lexington

Price: $2,680,000

Size: 8,685 square feet

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 6 full, 1 partial

Massachusetts artist Hermann Dudley Murphy was known for his paintings of still life and landscapes. So it only makes sense that he himself would want to be surrounded by beautiful vistas and architecture to further inspire his art. When building his Lexington home in 1915, he decided to model it after a villa in Florence, Italy, that he and his wife fell in love with while on their honeymoon. Surrounding the Italianate home is a landscape designed by Frederick Law Olmsted Jr., son of the famed designer of the Emerald Necklace. But the European design and notable grounds are just part of what make this listing unique.

The home sports a Craftsman-inspired design throughout its interior, which includes six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and seven fireplaces. The style is particularly pronounced in the living area, which boasts stenciled cypress paneling, hardwood flooring, beamed ceilings, and French doors that open up to the grounds.

It’s not form over function here, though: The historical home also includes plenty of modern-day upgrades, including extensive updates to the electrical, heating, and cooling systems, as well as new windows. Another much-appreciated upgrade? The home’s former artist’s studio, which now holds a luxurious indoor pool that you can enjoy any time of year.

But when the last winter snow thaws, you and your kin will scramble to take advantage of the estate-style grounds. Located on Follen Hill’s Mount Independence, one of the highest points in Lexington, you’ll be treated to spectacular views while you wander the lot, which contains a great lawn for yard games and a pergola-covered patio surrounded by greenery. It’s easy to look around and see how a painter could be inspired living here, and who knows? Perhaps you’ll find some artistic inspiration of your own.

For more information, contact Jacquelyn Hawkinson, Barrett Sotheby’s International Realty, barrettsothebysrealty.com.

The Boston Home team has curated a list of the best home design and home remodeling professionals in Boston, including architects, builders, kitchen and bath experts, lighting designers, and more. Get the help you need with FindIt/Boston's guide to home renovation pros.