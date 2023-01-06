On the Market: A Spacious Carriage House in Brookline

Exposed beams, natural wood, and repurposed stalls all harken back to this 1880s home's original use as carriage storage.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

120 Rawson Rd., Brookline

Price: $4,800,000

Size: 6,896 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3 full, 1 partial

Carriage houses were designed to hold, well, horse-drawn carriages, as well as their assorted gear. But you wouldn’t be able to tell that was once the function of this Brookline home in the idyllic Aspinwall Hill area. Like many other homes in the neighborhood, this 1888 build looks like a castle, thanks to its conical roof and turrets. But it was actually repurposed from a storage space for 19th-century vehicles into a residential space full of interesting details within its nooks and crannies.

The exposed beams, natural wood features, repurposed horse stalls, and pitched ceilings throughout the abode serve as a nod back to the home’s original function. But meticulous maintenance and a redesign by Boston-based architects Hartwell & Richardson has brought this home up to speed as a 21st-century living space, while keeping the period features, which serve as fun surprises behind every corner.

The oversized double doors once used as a carriage entrance now serve as the home’s main entryway. Inside, a spacious, tiled foyer leads to two kitchens—one of which comes with a funky breakfast bar—and a half-circular, mahogany-lined study. A sloped wooden ramp leads you down to an open living space with a brick fireplace and bar. From here, you can also access a window-lined sunroom set off by a sliding barn door. Meanwhile, elsewhere in the house, a winding geometric staircase leads upstairs to an array of variously sized bedrooms, one of which has its own private deck. All together, the property spans more than a half acre of land that’s filled with gardens and trees, creating natural privacy for the home’s patios and multiple decks.

For more information, contact Deborah Gordon, Coldwell Banker Realty – Brookline, coldwellbanker.com.

The Boston Home team has curated a list of the best home design and home remodeling professionals in Boston, including architects, builders, kitchen and bath experts, lighting designers, and more. Get the help you need with FindIt/Boston's guide to home renovation pros.