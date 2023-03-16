On the Market: An Architecturally Exquisite Concord Home With Water Views

Come for this property's design, stay for its neighboring riverfront conservancy, pro-athlete-level exercise studio, and 2000-bottle wine cellar.

75 Buttricks Hill Dr, Concord

Price: $6,750,000

Size: 10,859 square feet

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 5 full, 2 partial

If you’re a home-design aesthete, this listing will wow you right off the bat. Nestled off a quiet road in Concord, this waterfront property was built by the well-known construction firm, Kistler and Knapp Builders, and designed by Machado Silvetti. For those not conversant in architecture, KKB is an award-winning firm whose work you may already be familiar with: They’re behind the Bowdoin College Museum of Art in Maine and the Getty Villa Museum in California. In this instance, the Acton-based builders used their talents for crafting distinctive spaces to create this clean-lined “California chic” home west of Boston with a design that will impress even those who can’t distinguish a Cape from a Colonial.

Surrounded by over 12 acres of land and over 200 acres of nearby riverfront conservation land, this home stands apart from the surrounding water and nature with its stark white exterior, punctuated with tall rectangular windows and black stone accents. Inside, these floor-to-ceiling windows invite in the natural light and provide views of the water. Natural wood features pop, mixed in with white-washed walls and fun, patterned wallpapers.

At the same time, the building’s design allows for high-end luxuries. In the kitchen, you’ll find Wolf and Miele appliances—including three ovens, dual dishwashers, and a restaurant-grade stove head. Large kitchen islands and a coffee nook invite you to sit and relax in this space, even among all the fine cooking gear. Cathedral ceilings in the multiple living rooms heighten the home’s spatial atmosphere, while a study filled with wood built-ins and a fireplace might lure you into a cozy afternoon nap.

The finished basement, though, takes the home to a whole other level. Here, you’ll find an exercise studio, built with professional athletes in mind and further renovated to be able to accommodate barre/Pilates classes. Unwind after your workout in the teak sauna and then pour a glass of wine from the 2000-bottle wine cellar to go with your latest HBO binge, which you can watch in the downstairs media room. What else would you need in a home that combines art and (high-level) function?

