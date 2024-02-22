On the Market: A Diplomat’s Historic Dwelling in Brookline

Built for former U.S. ambassador Larz Anderson, this 90-year-old, 5,000-square-foot home boasts gorgeous wood-paneling, six bedrooms and a rich history.

285 Goddard Ave., Brookline

Price: $3,795,000

Size: 5,026 square feet

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 5 (3 full, 2 partial)

Ever wonder what the home of a 20th-century diplomat might look like? Since the position requires managing international relationships with utmost care, it’s interesting to consider how those skills might translate to home ownership and real estate. While we can’t provide a definitive answer to that question, we can at least offer a look into one property that has such provenance: 285 Goddard Ave. in Brookline.

Originally constructed circa 1930 for U.S. diplomat Larz Anderson and his wife Isabel, this historic Dutch Cape—which was newly restored through extensive renovations—was actually one of three guest homes situated outside of their estate. When Anderson died in 1937, Boston University purchased those residences, and 285 Goddard Ave. then served as a conference center. Currently, it’s returned to private residence status and is a property that we can diplomatically say is well worth a look.

Situated in Buttonwood Village on a half-acre lot, this beautiful wood-paneled home boasts a living space of 5,000-plus square feet that includes six bedrooms and five bathrooms (three full, two partial). Seamlessly blending the residence’s historical significance and timeless Cape Dutch charm with contemporary luxury amenities, 285 Goddard Ave. has gorgeous interiors that come complete with a cozy fireplace and vaulted ceilings in the living room; marble countertops and stainless steel appliances in the gourmet kitchen; an office for those who work at home (or those who want the option); and a family room with access to the exterior deck.

Meanwhile, the exterior grounds are just as impressive with several recent additions including a brand-new patio, a perimeter fence, and strategic landscaping to ensure a living experience that’s secluded and serene. The residence also boasts a high-end irrigation system, an attached two-car covered garage, and an expanded driveway.

With its close proximity to both private and public schools, accessibility to Larz Anderson Park, the Country Club, and the high-end boutiques of Chestnut Hill, 285 Goddard Ave. provides potential homeowners with everything they need to savor a tony lifestyle while still enjoying the benefits of convenient proximity to downtown Boston.

For more information, contact The Sarkis Team (George Sarkis and Manny Sarkis), Douglas Elliman Real Estate, www.elliman.com.

