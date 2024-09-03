Real Estate Showdown: An Arts and Crafts-Style Brookline Gem vs. a Rambling Westwood Residence

It’s amazing what a few miles can do to the market. This month, we compare two five-bedroom homes, one in the southwest suburb of Westwood, the other just outside the city in Brookline.

Listing Agents: Elisabeth Preis, Compass (Brookline); Mary Henderson, Coldwell Banker Realty (Westwood)

Photo by Nate Atwater/Atwater Media Productions (Brookline); Courtesy photos (Westwood)

4 Vogel Terrace, Brookline Sale Price: ~$2,400,000 128 Beechnut Rd., Westwood

$2,200,000

8

2,616 square feet

5

2 full, 1 half Asking Price

Days on Market

Size

Bedrooms

Bathrooms $2,399,000

21

3,806 square feet

5

4 full, 1 half

In New England, history abounds—including in our housing stock. Case in point: this recently sold 1911 home in Brookline’s Pill Hill enclave. Though the Arts and Crafts–style architectural details have been maintained over the years, the interior is well suited to contemporary living. The kitchen feels modern and functional, and the primary suite is secluded, encompassing the entire third floor.

Not everything around here is old, of course: Situated on nearly half an acre, this Westwood Colonial was built in 2015. Living spaces include a chef’s kitchen as well as an airy family room and adjacent dining area, along with a separate formal dining room.

Despite those amenities, it appears that buyers find historic architecture and city proximity more appealing than a suburban manse with more land: The Brookline home sold for nearly $200,000 over asking price in fewer days than the Westwood residence, which sold for its asking price.

First published in the print edition of the September 2024 issue with the headline, “An Arts and Crafts-Style Brookline Gem vs. a Rambling Westwood Residence.”