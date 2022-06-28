This Couple Held a Romantic, Rose-Colored Celebration at Le Méridien

A romantic rose-colored reception proves to be the perfect party for a couple’s union.

The Story

Every year on their dating anniversary, Michele Holman and Kalu Duchemin take turns planning the celebration. Last year, on their five-year ​ anniversary, it was Kalu’s turn. “I thought, let [me] make it really special and propose,” he says. With all of their favorite things on the docket, they set out for a day of manicures, pedicures, and massages, a trip to the movies, and dinner at one of their favorite restaurants before heading back to Michele’s house—where her best friend was bringing Kalu’s proposal plan to life. Candles and rose petals led the way to a brightly lit sign with the words “Marry me.” “Our favorite song started playing, and I heard my family cheering” in the next room, Michele remembers. “I was just giddy.”

Seven months later, in September 2021, the pair tied the knot in an outdoor ceremony at Le Méridien in Cambridge, followed by an intimate reception at the Catalyst Restaurant in Kendall Square. They handed the reins to wedding planner Lavinia Paul, who dreamt up a romantic, yet refined, 52-guest celebration. The “Garden in the City” theme was complete with elegant taper candles, decadent and colorful rose-toned florals, and fare with a Caribbean flavor, all to the tune of R & B and jazz. “We had friends tell us that when it’s your wedding day, everything’s going to go by so fast,” Kalu says. Sure enough, the Chantilly cake and dancing were over too soon for the couple. “The next day I was like, ‘I wish I could do it again,’” Michele adds with a laugh.

The Details

Michele wore a simple A-line gown from Vows Bridal (complete with pockets), while Kalu sported an emerald-green suit jacket.

The bride’s bouquet included dahlias, butterfly ranunculus, garden roses, and orchids in pink and purple hues; her shoes were jewel-encrusted sandals from Badgley Mischka.

Michele always knew she wanted to get married outside, so the couple tied the knot in the rooftop garden at Le Méridien in Cambridge.

During the ceremony, the couple’s pastor asked the pair to whisper into each other’s ear one thing they would do for the other person, no matter the circumstances. Afterward, “A lot of people commented, saying, ‘Oh, we’ve never seen that!’” Michele says.

For the reception, the newlyweds and their guests had the entire Catalyst Restaurant to themselves. Elegant tablescapes included florals and place settings incorporating Michele’s favorite color, yellow, and taper candles, giving the dinner a feeling of intimacy and warmth.

The menu included Jamaican- and Haitian-inspired dishes, like red snapper with fried plantains and coconut-curry chicken, and finished with a Chantilly-strawberry cake from Montilio’s.

After dinner, the couple played the “Shoe Game,” answering questions about their relationship—such as, Who takes the longest to get ready?—by holding up each other’s shoes.

The File

Bride’s Dress Vows Bridal

Bridesmaids’ Dresses Azazie

Cake Montilio’s Bakery

DJ DJ Smoov

Emcee Vonel Lamour

Flowers Forevermark Flowers

Groom’s/Groomsmen’s Tuxes The Black Tux

Hair Salvaged Roots Hair and Beauty

Makeup JDMXCV

Photo Booth Hello Photo Booth

Planner/Designer Lavinia Paul Events

Rentals Curated Rentals; Peak Event Services

Stationery J Couture Creatives

