Lindsay Terranova loved her career as a bridal consultant but often found herself wanting to connect more with her brides. “They leave after their final fitting, and I’m like, ‘Take me with you; I will do all of the things that you need,’” Terranova says. Which got her thinking: Why can’t I go with my brides to their wedding and really make it personal? So in 2022, she launched the Boston Bridal Stylist, which allows her to be a part of the bride’s journey, from finding the perfect gown all the way to steaming and primping the dress on the big day.

Was there anything like this when you started your company?

There wasn’t anyone local who was offering this as a service. I am a Boston girl, born and raised. I’ve lived here my whole life, and I feel like our brides have a need for services like this. I’m focused on making sure that our local area has all of the resources to have a really vibrant bridal industry.

What can a bride expect when hiring you for your full service?

I like to send out a questionnaire that goes over some of the bigger details, including the color palette and floral ideas, just to get a sense of the day. Then we sit down and have an in-depth conversation about your personal style outside of your wedding: brands that you like to wear, price point, your body, and shapes you’re comfortable wearing. I ask a lot of questions leading up to it because it really does help me as I’m sorting through the millions of options out there. Then I create a personalized lookbook with 10 to 15 dresses. In our follow-up, we pick which dresses you’d like to try on, and then I book appointments for you at the stores and create an itinerary. Then we go and shop! We continue that process through accessories until we get to your fittings. I’m with you during all of your fitting appointments, ensuring everything is being tailored properly and that you’re able to communicate what it is that you’re envisioning. Then I’m there all day with you on the wedding day, making sure that everything stays looking perfect and beautiful, and easing extra responsibilities during the day.

What are some of your favorite boutiques to shop at?

There are a handful that are my go-to, depending on the client’s style and what they’re looking for, but L’élite Bridal on Newbury Street is a top choice for me. They have an amazing selection and beautiful designers. I also work a lot with Your Dream Bridal in Sudbury; they have a gorgeous collection of dresses that are really good quality, and they create a personalized experience.

What are some other services you provide in addition to bridal styling?

I started styling grooms as an add-on service, and then I realized this is something the groom deserves, so it’s a new addition this year. Guys have a special situation in which if they want to do a classic black tux, they’re going to get a lot of use out of it; it’s going to be a staple. So I often find that the grooms want to invest in a good-quality black tux. And if you get something that is incredible quality and custom made, custom tailored, you can have it for 10, 20 years. My grandfather wore his wedding tuxedo to my wedding, and it still looked so good, which is a testament to the quality you get when you do something custom and you’re going for quality fabrics and craftsmanship. I also do bridal-party styling, which is good for brides who want that mix-and-matched look where everyone’s in something different, but we pull it all together and make it cohesive. Another service is bridal-event styling, which can be separate from the full service, where I can help you pull looks together for events, including the rehearsal dinner, bachelorette party, and bridal shower.

How far in advance of the wedding date should a client book your services?

If you’re looking for full service where we’re styling your wedding gown, your accessories, and other wedding-weekend event wardrobe, you’ll want to give yourself a year to a year-and-a-half to start your shopping experience. For wedding-day dressing I would give it nine months to a year ahead of time just to make sure you’re able to secure the date. I do always have people reaching out last minute, and if I’m not already booked, I’ll be there. But especially in the summer months in New England, it’s hard to get some of those key dates when you get too close.

What’s your advice to brides who are shopping for their wedding dress?

Sometimes, you put on the style of dress you’ve been thinking about, and it just isn’t resonating the way that you want it to. You think you’re going to want one thing, and as you go through the process, you realize that you’re actually drawn to this other thing that you never would have picked for yourself. So sometimes I pull a wildcard dress, too. Like, ‘I know this isn’t what we talked about, but I think you should try it.’ I think there is such a thing as trying on too many dresses, and I think you need to be intentional with how you’re trying things.

What are some current dress trends that you love?

Gosh, there are so many. The drop Basque-waist style has made a huge comeback this past season, which I’m obsessed with. It gives that corseted effect through the bodice and allows you to have a skirt that is as fitted or as full as you want and still have a really nice shape. Also, you have less classic lace and more floral embroidered-lace patterns and three-dimensional lace pieces. And I’m finding that a lot of brides are comfortable bringing in color to not just wedding gowns but other pieces of the wardrobe like an after-party dress and steering away from feeling like they need to be in all white all weekend. I love the off-shoulder, big billowy sleeves, especially when they’re detachable, and you can get two looks with one dress. And bows, because bows are always a good addition. Our Boston brides are very classic, so our details must be intentional. I love details that give you a taste of trends, but they’re not so trendy that in 20 years, you’re going to look back and say, ‘What was I wearing?’

What’s your favorite part of being a bridal stylist?

Seeing everything come together at the end, and how much joy my bride feels when it comes out better than what they could envision. This goes all the way back to my first thought of, Well, why can’t I be there with you? Your wedding dress is arguably one of the most important parts of planning your wedding, but I’m a piece of the puzzle. There’s so much intention behind every decision that you’re making, whether it’s flowers, stationery, place settings.…and I feel like a lot of times, as good as all of the professionals are at trying to give you an idea of what it’s going to look like together, it’s a whole other thing to walk in on the day and see your reception room fully done, your floral arch done. And it’s such a special thing to get to witness, watching my brides’ dreams come true.

