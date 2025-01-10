How Dez Collective Elevates Weddings with Custom Design

CEO and owner Juliana Hernandez provides more than just rentals.

When it comes to weddings, atmosphere is everything—and not just for photos. All of the tables, chairs, and accessories play a huge part in the guest experience. Since 2017, couples across the Boston area have turned to the Dez Collective to curate their celebration based on the quality and customer service CEO and founder Juliana Hernandez and her team provide. Committed to bringing every bride and groom’s vision to life, Hernandez has compiled an impressive (and ever-growing) inventory of pieces, from custom furnishings and backdrop walls to party props, tabletop items, linens, and more. No matter the event aesthetic, the Dez Collective has clients covered.

Take us through the rental process.

Typically, we set up a consult call to go over the color choices, theme, vibe, and setting that couples want for their wedding. Then we give them item suggestions, whether it’s modern, luxury, or full-glam luxury. If it’s an outdoor occasion, we go over what pieces they could use and how many. Next, we add smaller décor details (like pillows) and give them recommendations on what they can do for a seating chart, backdrops, staging, and some of the props we have that can elevate it all.

What information should couples provide you with for the initial consult?

We like them to come in prepared with things they like and what they’re looking for. Sometimes we get clients who want to leave it up to us to help them design the wedding, and we can give them ideas, but those are more our liking. We want to know what their top choices, must-haves, and needs are. Who’s their planner if they’re working with one? If they have their mind set on a specific chair, what’s the second option just in case that one isn’t available? Usually, when we get those things in place and understand their vision and the experience they want to give their guests, we can provide more guidance and details on availability.

What’s one of the most unique weddings you’ve worked on?

This past year, we did a wedding at the Museum of Fine Arts and worked with designer Pearl Delphi. The items were luxury but also mostly modern. The client wanted everything to be very artsy because it’s at the MFA, so we bought this large, curved, emerald-green sofa to match the greenery in the museum. Other items included emerald-green-and-gold luxury chairs and beautiful acrylic high-top cocktail tables. We also ordered bar carts to move some desserts around the party. As we were planning the rentals, we had a full showcase of items for Delphi when she came in; she absolutely loved everything. The most unique piece was a 40-foot-long acrylic clear bar that we built.

How far in advance should couples reach out to you?

Typically, we’d like a year’s notice. That doesn’t always happen, but it’s preferable. If we’re custom-building things, we need time, and we want to make sure we’re giving our clients good pricing and quotes so they can budget for that. If they can’t, then we find alternative options. Anywhere between at least four to six months in advance is a good medium—if not a year. We’re usually able to fully service everything that they need because we carry such a large inventory.

Speaking of inventory, yours is extensive. Can you give us some insight into it?

A lot of couples are very excited when they work with us because we’re able to help elevate their entire wedding for a full experience—we’re pretty much a one-stop shop. I take a lot of pride in providing more than what they actually need for the event so they feel secure, comfortable, and stress-free while feeling good that everything will arrive on time since it’s all coming from one place.

