Sebastian Zapata asked Gabriela Coletta out for coffee in 2018, to talk about “housing policy.” Now, she’s a City Councilor and Andrea Campbell officiated their Danvers farm wedding.

East Boston native Gabriela Coletta spotted Sebastian Zapata when they were City Hall staffers back in 2018. “We had a short encounter at a rally in front of City Hall, and I got butterflies in my stomach,” Gabriela says. Soon after, Sebastian asked her out for coffee to discuss housing policy. Or rather, “housing policy,” air quotes included. “It was the best excuse I could come up with; I was actually writing a paper on it for graduate school,” Sebastian laughs. The pretense worked. “I was immediately impressed with his intellect,” Gabriela says. “And soon, his sense of humor.”

In August 2022, Sebastian, who had become a Multifamily Originator at MassHousing, whisked Gabriela, who was newly elected as City Councilor to Boston’s District 1, up to the Custom House Tower’s observation deck to propose. Gabriela cried and said yes. “We can both see the tower from our offices downtown and the Eastie waterfront, and it puts a smile on our faces every day,” Sebastian says.

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell united the pair on a spectacular day at Glen Magna Farms in Danvers last May. The gardens were drenched in color, and wisteria spilled over the redbrick pergola outside the sailcloth reception tent. “The wisteria hadn’t bloomed the past couple of years,” Gabriela says. “That it was on full display for our wedding day was auspicious.”

The Details

The Dress

At Flair Boston, Gabriela chose the fourth gown she tried on, a strapless, stretch satin gown with a draped corset bodice by Kelly Faetanini. “It was the only dress that solicited a burst of tears from everyone,” the bride says. Afterward, the group hit Saltie Girl for oysters and mimosas.

The Keepsakes

Gabriela pinned her grandmother’s brooch to her bouquet and tucked her mom’s tiny ruby-red slippers inside her dress. “Because there’s no place like home,” she says. Sebastian’s sister gifted him a pin with a photo of his late mother.

The Tuxedo

Interested in seizing the opportunity to wear a white dinner jacket, Sebastian was less than impressed when he first slipped one over his T-shirt and jeans. Later, he circled back with his groomsmen. “Wearing the full ensemble, I knew this is the look right here,” he says.

The Flowers

Meadows dotted with wildflowers inspired the zesty florals: roses, gerbera daisies, chrysanthemums, chamomile, thistle, and other blooms. Yellow roses honored Gabriela’s Mexican grandmother, whom the family refers to as “the yellow rose of Texas.”

The Reading

Sebastian’s aunt read Gabriel García Márquez’s poem “Si Supiera,” which translates to “If I knew.” “It was important to include some Spanish to pay homage to my culture,” Sebastian says.

The Signature Drinks

Sebastian’s cocktail was Colombian rum and Coke with lime juice, known as a Cuba Libre. He dubbed it Cumbia Libre, however. “Cumbia is Colombian folk music,” he explains. Gabriela’s cocktail, dubbed “La Concejal,” which means the councilor in Spanish, was tequila-based with passion fruit and mango to match the bridesmaids’ dresses.

The Table Signs

Each table at the reception was named for places important in the couple’s lives. There was Medellín, Colombia, where Sebastian has family; Portland, Maine, where the couple visit for foodie-themed weekends; and Blue Line, their favorite mode of transit.

The First Dance

The couple danced to “Somos Dos” by the Colombian band Bomba Estéreo, which they listened to together when they first started dating. “The upbeat tone set the vibe off right for the evening,” Gabriela says.

The Music

Sebastian’s childhood friend, DJ Dres, spun Cumbian tunes along with meringue, salsa, and throwbacks from the couple’s high school days. Waving white napkins to the song “Luna Mezzo Mare” honored Gabriela’s Italian heritage.

The File

Bride’s Dress Flair Boston

Bride’s Earrings We Dream in Colour

Bride’s Hair Kerri Bakalakis

Bride’s Makeup Gabriella Corricelli Makeup

Caterer Vinwood Caterers

Day-of Coordinator Radiant Events New England

DJ DJ Dres

Flowers Nunan Florist & Greenhouses

Groom’s Hair Boston Barber & Tattoo Co.

Painted Champagne Bottle Maker/Scholar

Photo Booth Capture the Occasion

Photographer Manuela Mejia Photography

Rings Barmakian Jewelers

Second Photographer Victoria George Photography

Tuxedos Russo Tux & Formal Wear

First published in the print issue of Boston Weddings 2025 with the headline, “The Language of Love.”

