The Boston Common was a sea of pink on Saturday.

This Just In

News These Bills Could Reshape the Marijuana Law Fewer plants, fewer ounces, and a delay on edibles are all on the table. By Spencer Buell

For Sale/Rent Five Homes for Sale with In-Law Apartments Many of them have separate entrances. By Madeline Bilis

Chefs Easy Recipes for Your NFL Playoffs Watch Party This week, two kickin’ bread-and-meat options for the AFC Championship. By Jacqueline Cain

Business City, State Officials Getting Serious About GE’s Helipad The ‘Public Heliport Task Force’ will seek public input. By Kyle Scott Clauss

Hospitals First Look: ‘Code Black,’ from the Makers of Patriots Day It highlights the medical response after the bombings. By Jamie Ducharme

For Sale/Rent On the Market: A Glittering Condo Inside a Former Magic Shop The three-story unit is filled with light. By Madeline Bilis

Restaurant News #Foodstagrams of the Week Spritzes, Scotch eggs, and sweet-and-spicy sandwiches. By Jacqueline Cain

Fitness 305 Fitness Finds Two New Boston Homes Keep on dancing. By Jamie Ducharme

Policy City Secretly Negotiated with Kraft on Soccer Stadium, Critics Say Local electeds blasted the ‘behind-closed-door discussion.’ By Kyle Scott Clauss