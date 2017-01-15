A comedian has pledged to donate to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund every time the Pats score.

This Just In

Architecture MassArt Makes It Rain Experience the architectural splendor of Rainfield. By Claire Selvin

Politics Baker Is Trying to Reason with Donald Trump He sent his thoughts to Washington. By Spencer Buell

Law 545 Employees of Mass. Companies Were Affected by Travel Ban They’re mentioned in a lawsuit filed by the companies. By Abbi Matheson

Crime Police Looking for N.H. Man with Head Tattoos of Brady’s Helmet Problem is, he’s dead. By Kyle Scott Clauss

For Sale/Rent Five Incredible Open Houses to See This Weekend With balconies, roof decks, and more. By Madeline Bilis

Business GE Supports GOP’s Border Adjustment Tax on Imports Joining Boeing, Pfizer, and Oracle. By Kyle Scott Clauss

Arts The MFA Is Throwing Down for the Super Bowl Get ready for paintings with Pats hats. By Abbi Matheson

Law One of the Banned Travelers Is Suing Trump She was set to be a researcher at BWH. By Will Norris

Politics Worcester Mayor Says He Never Made the Comments He Just Apologized For This is getting strange. By Kyle Scott Clauss