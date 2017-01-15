She returns for her third commencement speech there in 2017.

This Just In

Restaurant News Ordering in on Super Bowl Sunday? Here are the best catering options for your team. By Abbi Matheson

Drinks Drink This Now Four Seam, a hazy new flagship IPA from Idle Hands. By Alex Wilking

Technology Here’s Boston Dynamics’ New, Wheeled Robot Ready to haunt your dreams. By Kyle Scott Clauss

Nutrition How to Stay (Sort of) Healthy on Super Bowl Sunday Without sacrificing your chicken wings. By Jamie Ducharme

Events 13 Free Things to Do This Month Celebrate the Lunar New Year, Valentine’s Day, and more. By Rebecca Sirull

Research MIT Device Can Tell If Conversations Are Happy or Sad It may be useful for those with Asperger’s. By Hallie Smith

Crime Shot Fired Inside Boston School Dept. HQ in Roxbury Two people are under arrest. By Kyle Scott Clauss

Events Celebrate Chinese New Year around Boston Don’t miss the parade. By Will Norris

For Sale/Rent On the Market: The Quintessential Comm. Ave. Mansion The home has five fireplaces and a private elevator. By Madeline Bilis