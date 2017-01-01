The latest score on Boston’s hallowed sports temple.

For Sale/Rent On the Market: A Cozy Cape in Newbury With a sunroom off the kitchen. By Madeline Bilis

Health The Death I Want Why I’m suing Massachusetts for the right to die on my own terms. By Roger Kligler, MD

Politics Joe vs. the Volcano Somerville’s mayor tells Trump to take his immigration policy and shove it. By Lisa Weidenfeld

Restaurant Openings The Breakdown: Growing a Vision A closer look at a dish from Cultivar. By Jenna Pelletier

Healthy Events 17 Healthy Things to Do This Week Cat yoga! By Jamie Ducharme

Education Healey Announces $30 Million in Student Debt Relief For those who attended the now-defunct ACI. By Kyle Scott Clauss

Restaurant News What to Eat (and Drink) This Weekend A pint with Boston Yeti, cheap chowda at Legal, and more. By Jacqueline Cain

Travel A High-End Campground Is Coming to Kennebunkport This Summer It’s called Sandy Pines Campground. By Madeline Bilis

News Trump’s Inauguration Will Be Chowderless, Says Legal Sea Foods This year will see a break with tradition. By Spencer Buell