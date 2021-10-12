Rediscover the Joy of In-Person Shopping at Cadeau Boutique and Gallery

An eclectic new boutique brings the gift of IRL shopping to Brookline Village.

After a year and a half of what can only be described as a free fall for Boston’s retail community, a bright new light is shining in Brookline Village: Cadeau Boutique and Gallery, a stylish, gift-centric specialty boutique that wants you to rediscover the joys of in-person shopping.

Founder Sara Petras has spent more than a decade honing her vision for the store. Following 12 years as manager and co-buyer for Chestnut Hill’s popular Portobello Road (which closed its doors last year), the Mass-achusetts native and MassArt alum decided to take the plunge and open her own boutique. “I really enjoyed working at Portobello Road, and I think we would have continued had we not had this pandemic pause,” Petras says. But for some time, she explains, she’s wanted to do something much more pared-down, and specifically geared toward gifting.

An intimate and inviting space on Washington Street, Cadeau is indeed the kind of place where you can always find something special, whether it’s for someone else or yourself. Think of it as a high-end curio shop—one that stocks funky John Derian découpage postcards, cut-to-order Pierre-Louis Mascia silk scarves, hand-dyed cashmere sweaters from Italy, and one-of-a-kind pottery. There’s also an emphasis on the greatest gift of all, jewelry. But not just any jewelry: “To show in my store, pieces need to be hand-forged,” Petras says. “It’s very important to me to keep the art alive.”

Opening any brick-and-mortar shop during a pandemic is a bold move, of course, but Petras is confident that her highly curated assortment of treasures—many of which are difficult, if not impossible, to find elsewhere in the area—is just right to bring in crowds. “When you walk in, you’ll see $15 gifts, but you’ll also see $1,000 gifts,” Petras says. “I want to be the go-to place for the neighborhood for every occasion.”

