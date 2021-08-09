On the Market: A Mid-Century Modern Home in Bedford
This home offers a throwback that feels not dated, but chic with tall windows, high ceilings, and lots of chic wood.
8 Harvard Dr, Bedford
Price:$1,388,000
Size: 3,730 square feet
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 half
Some interior design trends from the past are worth leaving behind: linoleum floors, popcorn ceilings, carpet in any room with a tub or sink (read: carpeted kitchen and bathrooms). The seventies especially can get cringey. But this Bedford house with a mid-century modern design proves some vintage fads are worth keeping around today. High ceilings, walls of glass, and unique architectural features like an octagon-shaped sunroom will make you want to break out the bell bottoms and tye dye shirts so you can celebrate all the best of the decade with a modern twist.
A multi-story wall of windows framed by a ceiling with rustic wooden beams serves as the centerpiece in the living room of this 1972 build. Not only do they provide natural sunlight, so your living room is a light-filled entertainment space, but they offer panoramic views of the equally dazzling grounds of this home. Outside, the manicured backyard holds a pool and a tennis court. Whether you want to work or play, you’ll have room to do it out there.
The backyard also comes with a patio adjacent to a pair of sliding back doors that lead back inside to an octagonal sunroom, accentuated by a fun tongue-and-groove wood ceiling. Don’t be fooled by the name, though: with heat and air conditioning, this room can weather all four seasons. An eat-in kitchen, dining alcove, and family room round out the second floor, along with a sauna with its own shower so you can rinse down after a nice steam.
Head up the floating wood stairs to the second floor to find four bedrooms, including a primary bedroom suite that spans from the front to the back of the house. A custom window from this room offers you a view of all your land. Stash your coolest clothes in the walk-in closet here or enjoy a soak in your private full bathroom.
