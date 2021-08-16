On the Market: An Enchanting Cape-Style Home in Orleans

This cottage is surrounded by charming flowers and greenery, while being only a short walk away from East Orleans Village and Nauset Beach.

167 Briar Spring Road, Orleans

Price: $1,389,900

Size: 2,208 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 4 full

It’s easy to be wowed by elaborate oceanside mansions on the Cape, but sometimes a quaint cottage is just what the doctor ordered. Surrounded by flowers and a rustic fence, this shingled home in desirable East Orleans Village looks like something the main character of a fairy tale might stumble upon in the woods. But this home is a cottage in appearance only. With a spacious yard for outdoor entertaining and enough room inside to host guests, you’ll feel like you’re living in a fairy tale palace in this home.

It’s not just the four bedrooms and four bathrooms that make this house ideal for more than just summers at the beach. Over the years, this Cape-style home has been lovingly updated to include amenities for year-round living. A new roof and ductless air conditioning/heating system keeps you cozy and cool (or warm depending on the time of year), while new updated soapstone counters and refinished hardwood floors give the place polish and charm. This is not an outdated summer home—just take a look at the fully renovated bathrooms to confirm that fact.

Should you prefer to use this house in the summertime, you’re in luck. You’ll be just a quick stroll away from East Orleans Village with its shops and eateries, as well as Nauset Beach. When you come home, you can unwind in your spacious living room, featuring a generously sized fireplace. Outside in the backyard, there’s a brick patio surrounded by greenery that makes you feel like you’re in an enchanted forest.

If you’re having guests stay over and need a little privacy, the primary bedroom suite on the first floor provides the perfect escape. Not only is there an en suite bathroom, but a private office if you need to slip away to do a little work or binge Netflix on your laptop in privacy.

For more information, contact Amy Maloney, Realty Executives of Cape Cod, realtyexecutives.com.

