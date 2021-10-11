On the Market: A Home with a Private Dock on Hyannis Harbor

Forget the Kennedy Compound. This Barnstable home is the place to be when it comes to beachside living on Cape Cod.

28 Bay Shore Road, Barnstable

Price: $3,750,000

Size: 2,400 square feet

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 3

Try as we might, we can’t all be Massachusetts legacies. But we can, however, enjoy the same views as them. Just a few miles down the road from the famous Kennedy Compound and near the John F. Kennedy Memorial is this Barnstable home overlooking Hyannis Harbor. While it may lack the same sprawl as the Kennedys’ six-acre compound, we have a feeling you’ll be able to make do with what this home offers instead: panoramic views, a patio, and a private deep water dock for enjoying life on the water.

And while this home doesn’t have the same space as the Kennedy family’s three homes, you won’t be wanting for room here. With five bedrooms, two spacious living areas (including one on the lower level), three bathrooms, and a roomy kitchen with an island, you can accommodate the whole family here. An open concept floor plan allows enough room for a dining table next to the kitchen.

From there, you can stroll right through the sun-drenched living room and through the sliding glass doors out to the patio where you can watch boats bob along the water. This home also offers an expansive deck from the back. From there, you can stroll right down to the beach. If you ever want a break from sticking your toes in the sand, take advantage of local attractions like Lewis Bay Lighthouse, enjoy the local parks, or pop into town for some waterside dining. All are close enough by that you can make it home at the end of the day for an end of the night swim.

High-end features round out this home to elevate it to the ultimate luxury seaside retreat. You’ll never run hot or cold, thanks to central HVAC, while a single car garage protects your vehicle from the elements. It’s doubtful you’ll need it much, though. This beach-bum friendly home will have you never wanting to leave.

For more information, contact Paul Grover, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Robert Paul Properties, robertpaul.com.

