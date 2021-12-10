On the Market: A Contemporary-Style Home in Hingham with a Bonus Room

Want a home movie theater? Yoga studio? Place to create (and store) all your failed crafts? You've got it in this spacious Hingham house.

165 Lazell St., Hingham

Price: $1,599,999

Size: 4,810 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 partial

Nestled in the heart of this North Shore community, this contemporary home is close to downtown, but offers plenty of privacy thanks to more than four acres of land that come with the lot. And inside, this timber-frame home is just as roomy.

With an open floor plan, soaring ceilings topped with skylights, and some impressively large windows, you’ll feel like you have even more room than the 4,810 square feet of living space this house has to offer. Bright and freshly painted walls and light-filled rooms only add to this effect (and highlight the gleaming refinished hardwood floors). On the first level, you’ll find an assortment of spaces as well, ready to be used as you need: there’s an open dining room that leads to a family room, an office with French doors, and a bonus room. What you do with this space is up to you: Will it be a home gym? Your own personal movie theater? A craft room to try all your Pinterest projects? You decide.

Also on the first floor is an intimate family room with a fireplace and a gourmet kitchen with a nook just perfect for a small table. With a wall of windows, you can eat while enjoying the views of the newly hydroseeded backyard, which promises a crop of green grass and beautiful blooms from the mature plants come springtime. The staircase leading to the second story offers the same views through its picture windows. On the upper level, you’ll find four oversized bedrooms with two en-suite bathrooms. The primary suite offers further pastoral views thanks to its Juliet balcony. It might just be time to start planning out your new Hingham life.

