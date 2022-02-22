SoWa Gallery Owner Julie Mussafer Reveals Her Personal Collection
The eclectic array includes photography, sculptures, and mixed-media pieces.
Mussafer has since placed thousands of works in clients’ homes and more than a few in her own. Last year, she and her husband, William Andrews, moved to a contemporary house in Weston, where they are slowly hanging their collection. While Mussafer likes a layered look—she grew up in a house with floor-to-ceiling art—Andrews prefers a sparer approach. So they compromise. Mussafer curates the living room with her favorite photography, sculptures, and mixed-media pieces. The dining room, meanwhile, shows off the more minimalist, modern art that Andrews had a strong hand in selecting.
Unsurprisingly, their teenagers have their own styles, too. “They hang what they can afford, like vintage posters and work by young Basquiat-driven graffiti artists,” Mussafer says. One has a completely collaged wall that reminds the consultant of her own aesthetic. “I could never stand a blank wall,” she says.
A true collector doesn’t buy work for only one location or worry about what it will look like when they move. -Julie Mussafer
Finders, Keepers
Dress up your space with pieces from these tried-and-true local galleries.
By Rachel Kashdan
For Fine-Art Photography
Robert Klein Gallery
This gallery opened in 1980 with the works of photographers such as Diane Arbus and Annie Leibovitz, and features photos by celebrated shutterbugs and rising stars from the 19th century to the present.
38 Newbury St., Boston, 617-267-7997, robertkleingallery.com.
For Vintage Posters
International Poster Gallery
With more than 5,000 posters stocked in the gallery and online, plus ever-changing exhibitions, this two-decade-old spot is a treasure trove for graphic art. Here, works span a variety of continents, subjects, and eras, ranging from 19th-century Italian art nouveau posters to French ski posters from the 1920s.
460C Harrison Ave., Boston, 617-375-0076, internationalposter.com.
For Sculpture
Boston Sculptors Gallery
This New England sculpture collaborative maintains a SoWa gallery featuring contemporary 3-D works from its members (longtime artists and up-and-comers working in a variety of media), as well as exhibitions from international sculptors and curators.
486 Harrison Ave., Boston, 617-482-7781, bostonsculptors.com.
For Art From All Eras
Childs Gallery
Childs Gallery has filled its space with oil paintings, drawings, watercolors, prints, and sculptures since 1937. The gallery boasts American and European art dating back to the Renaissance, as well as drawings by famed artists like Rembrandt and Goya.
168 Newbury St., Boston, 617-266-1108, childsgallery.com.