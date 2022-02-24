10 Must-Try Oils and Diffusers to Make Your Home Smell Heavenly
Transform your abode into a calm, peaceful, and fragrant haven with these soothing aromatic oils and diffusers.
1 Mieko Murao “Kokoro” washi incense, $15, Crane & Turtle.
2 Thucassi “Ferrum” glass diffuser, $98, Modern Relik.
3 Marcel Wanders for Alessi “Brrr” mahogany leaf diffuser, $105, Didriks.
4 Objecto “W2” polycarbonate aroma diffuser, $100, Saks Fifth Avenue.
5 Wms&Co. “Scenting Branches” porcelain diffuser with walnut base, $225, GrayMist Studio & Shop.
6 Noted reed diffuser, $42, For Now.
7 “Santal 26” glass diffuser with redwood base and oil, $350, Le Labo.
8 Elemense “Pottery Stone” ceramic diffuser and “Tetsukon” diffuser oil, $105 (for one rock and oil), Matsu.
9 Mad et Len “Terre Noire” lava rock potpourri, $175, Monroe.
10 Woolzies “Straight Lines” ceramic diffuser, $50, Wknd.