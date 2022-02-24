News

10 Must-Try Oils and Diffusers to Make Your Home Smell Heavenly

Transform your abode into a calm, peaceful, and fragrant haven with these soothing aromatic oils and diffusers.

Photo by Anna Tabakova / Styling by Kate C. Sheppard/Anchor Artists

1 Mieko Murao “Kokoro” washi incense, $15, Crane & Turtle.

2 Thucassi “Ferrum” glass diffuser, $98, Modern Relik.

3 Marcel Wanders for Alessi “Brrr” mahogany leaf diffuser, $105, Didriks.

4 Objecto “W2” polycarbonate aroma diffuser, $100, Saks Fifth Avenue.

5 Wms&Co. “Scenting Branches” porcelain diffuser with walnut base, $225, GrayMist Studio & Shop.

6 Noted reed diffuser, $42, For Now.

7 “Santal 26” glass diffuser with redwood base and oil, $350, Le Labo.

8 Elemense “Pottery Stone” ceramic diffuser and “Tetsukon” diffuser oil, $105 (for one rock and oil), Matsu.

9 Mad et Len “Terre Noire” lava rock potpourri, $175, Monroe.

10 Woolzies “Straight Lines” ceramic diffuser, $50, Wknd.

