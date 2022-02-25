On the Market: A Sprawling European Estate with a Private Movie Theater

Now you can make some serious upgrades to your Netflix and chill game.

3 Regency Ridge, Andover

Price: $7,800,000

Size: 19,311 square feet

Bedrooms: 6

Baths: 9.5

Perhaps you’ve spent many of the past months binging posh period pieces set on palatial estates or literal palaces (we’re looking at you, Bridgerton and The Great). Now’s your chance to snatch up this crown jewel in an exclusive Andover neighborhood, where you can slip on your Regency finery and wander the colonial’s whopping 19,311 square feet. Or, at the very least, invite your fellow nobles over for a watch party in the twelve-person private theater, with its plush leather chairs and stadium seating.

As you drive up that stately driveway (horse-drawn carriages optional), you know you’re in for luxury. Just eye the European masonry, the fountain at the center of the roundabout, or the balconies that look out over the manicured acre-plus landscape. The home also abuts more than 50 acres of conservation land, adding to the air of serenity.

With all the amenities in this palatial pad, you might never have to leave your realm for the real world. Make a grand entrance in the foyer, with its double-doors and gleaming marble tile, and address your subjects from the open balcony on the second floor. A sitting area with ceiling millwork and a stunning chandelier is the future home of literary salons, while the grand dining room sets the stage for state dinners. The main bedroom on the second floor is nothing short of regal, with a gas fireplace, private balcony, and deep soaking tub in the adjoining window-swathed bathroom.

Plus, the home has enough space and frills to impress the whole court. A large bedroom with an adjoining private living room serves as an interior “guest house.” Then there’s the four-car garage, and not one, but three kitchens. One of them is sandwiched between the indoor pool—perfect for quick snacks without tracking water all over the house—and basketball court. Elsewhere, to make sure you stay regalia-ready, a separate yoga studio and home gym await. And the details? Majestic moments abound, from the custom molding-wrapped fireplaces and ceiling medallions to the millwork. Long may this beauty reign.

For information, contact JoAnn Kalogianis Spaneas, Land and Sea Real Estate, landandsearealestate.com.

