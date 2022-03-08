Four Art and Design Books for Your Spring Reading List

The art of collecting, Olmsted’s American landscape, and cozy homes with countryside charm.

Interiors for Collectors, by John Phifer Marrs

It’s easy to obsess about collecting, but organizing what you have is a different story. That’s where John Phifer Marrs comes in. He helps clients amass their treasures while designing the spaces they’ll reside in. This lively written guide offers tips on the ideal ways to display objects in your abode through a series of entertaining tales and luxe photographs.

Out 9/6/21, $50, Gibbs Smith.

House Dressing: Interiors for Colorful Living, by Janie Molster

Celebrated southern designer Janie Molster knows how to make a house a home with vibrant hues and various design styles from contemporary to eclectic. In this literary venture, she offers insight on how best to work with color, pattern, and texture. Project examples come from Molster’s design firm and provide discerning advice for creating beautiful interiors with a personalized touch.

Out 9/14/21, $50, Monacelli Press.

Country and Cozy: Countryside Homes and Rural Retreats, by Gestalten

The allure of rural living is revealed seamlessly in this stylish text, which includes exquisite examples of countryside dwellings that do not disappoint. From the South of France to Latin America, these charming homes feature interior design elements and decorative techniques synonymous with the region, where residents take full advantage of their tranquil, spacious, and stunning surroundings.

Out 1/18/22, $69, Gestalten.

Frederick Law Olmsted: Designing the American Landscape, by Charles E. Beveridge and Paul Rocheleau

To commemorate the 200th anniversary of Frederick Law Olmsted’s birth, Rizzoli has released an updated reissue of this classic tome that takes a deep dive into the oeuvre and ongoing influence of the American landscape designer. Highlights from his acclaimed 40-year career, which started in the mid-1800s, include a range of projects in Massachusetts, such as Langwater Estate in North Easton.

Out 11/23/21, $95, Rizzoli.